A.G. Morrisey asks Maryland governor to recognize WV’s concealed carry permits

By Amanda Barber
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent a letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan asking him to recognize the Mountain State’s concealed weapon permits.

The letter comes after the U.S. Supreme Court decision that found a New York state law infringed on the right to carry arms and placed improper restrictions on issuing concealed carry permits.

Maryland, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island all have gun laws similar to New York.

So far, Maryland has not extended recognition for West Virginians with concealed carry permits. According to Attorney General Morrisey, this could be problematic for West Virginia residents living near Maryland, working there, or commuting through Maryland.

“It would be mutually beneficial for our states to reach a concealed handgun license reciprocity agreement, and my office is prepared to work with Maryland on this at any time,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote.

For information on West Virginia’s concealed carry laws, visit the West Virginia Attorney General’s website .

