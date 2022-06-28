ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Tony Evers, Josh Kaul file lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 1849 law banning abortions, calling it unenforceable

By Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 1 day ago

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are challenging the state's 19th century state law banning most abortions in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade with a new lawsuit that asks state courts to clarify whether the 173-year-old ban is still in place.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court against Republican legislative leaders and argues the longstanding ban that had been unenforceable since 1973 under Roe v. Wade is still unenforceable because it conflicts with abortion measures state lawmakers have passed since.

"I know many across our state and nation are scared and worried about their own health and the health and safety of their family members and friends," Evers said at a news conference in Milwaukee announcing the lawsuit. "Half the people in our state now have fewer rights than they did four days ago."

Joining the lawsuit as plaintiffs with Kaul are the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services and the Wisconsin Medical Examining Board.

Kaul said measures passed by Republican lawmakers setting restrictions on abortions under Roe v. Wade repealed the original abortion law. The effort faces an uphill battle under the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which is currently controlled by conservative justices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHyEJ_0gOkaMYZ00

"The reality is that if the (19th) century abortion ban remains in effect, sexual assault victims in Wisconsin will be required under Wisconsin law to carry the rapist's baby to term without medical intervention. That is not a free society," Kaul said.

He said he believes the lawsuit will be successful despite the political makeup of the court because the challenge is "right on the law."

"Time is of the essence," Evers added. "Every day that we delay, waiting for a different Supreme Court or waiting for something else, that's a day that women in Wisconsin do not have access to reproductive health."

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos ripped the lawsuit in a statement.

"Once again we will do Attorney General Kaul's job and vigorously defend the law. It's sad that Evers and Kaul want to break the law instead of work with the legislature," Vos said.

"Abortion isn't health care and for the governor and attorney general to try and use the courts to enact law is just wrong as the original Roe v Wade decision over 50 years ago. I'm confident our courts will see through their tactics and uphold the law."

Republican lawmakers passed legislation in recent years under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker that ban abortions after five months of pregnancy and require women to receive an ultrasound before undergoing the procedure.

Since 1996, women seeking abortions also have been required to participate in counseling and wait 24 hours before undergoing the procedure.

Some legal experts agree with Kaul and believe subsequent abortion statutes repealed the original 1849 law, but some conservative attorneys have disagreed.

Under the state law, doctors could be charged with felonies for performing abortions and face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

On Saturday, Evers announced he would grant clemency to anyone charged under the abortion ban and would not appoint state prosecutors who agreed to enforce the law.

Evers called lawmakers into a special legislative session last week to repeal the state's longstanding abortion ban but Republican lawmakers swiftly rejected the call.

"The people of Wisconsin were abandoned by the Supreme Court but they've also been abandoned repeatedly and willfully failed by Republican legislators who sat around and watched this happen in slow motion and didn't do a damn thing," Evers said Tuesday.

Evers' Republican gubernatorial opponents have pledged to enforce and stand by the 1849 law and do not support providing more exceptions to the law, which currently only allows the procedures for women who will die without undergoing an abortion.

"It’s insulting to hear Tony Evers and Josh Kaul tell Wisconsin women that they cannot have babies and be successful," Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running in a Republican primary for governor, said in a statement.

"Enforcing the law on the books isn’t difficult. Tony Evers’ lawsuit is nothing more than a sham to continue his long-standing history of lawlessness in Wisconsin."

Kaul's Republican opponents said the Democratic Attorney General was refusing to enforce state law by filing the lawsuit.

"The Attorney General’s job is to uphold the law, not work to overturn it. This is simply another election year stunt to gin up the Democrats’ demoralized base," Former state Rep. Adam Jarchow said in a statement.

"This is a political stunt with dubious legal standing by the attorney general and he should dismiss this lawsuit immediately," Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney said in a statement.

You can find out who your legislators are and how to contact them here .

Jeff Schlicht
1d ago

tax payers in the red states need to set up fund to provide for all these unwanted babies that come from drug addicted mothers and homeless woman that are passing along mental and physical problems major medical problems these kids will have to be kept in orphanages to protect themselves and society.

Nicholas Name
1d ago

Evers is bummed out that we can no longer kill the most defenseless.

Just some guy.
1d ago

Personally I believe that if the laws are like Evers suggest. He wouldn't have ask for a special session to remove all the restrictions in which the Republicans gaveled in and gaveled out. So either he believes what he believes or not. Can't have it both ways.

wtaq.com

Vos confident Wisconsin abortion ban will be upheld

MADISON, WI (WSAU) – Assembly speaker Robin Vos says he’s confident that the courts will uphold Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortion. Vos issued a statement saying the 173-year-old law is legal. The governor called for a special session to update Wisconsin’s abortion laws. The GOP-controlled legislature took...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

What now? Wisconsin faces a changed landscape where abortion is illegal

Carolyn remembers standing alone on a Madison street corner, watching for the car she’d been told would come for her. It was 1968, she was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and — although she was on birth control — she was pregnant. (Carolyn requested that the Cap Times use only her first name.)
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vows to protect anyone charged with abortion crimes

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has promised to grant clemency to anyone charged under the state's 1849 law that bans most abortions. The law, called "outdated" by Evers, was reactivated after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade law last Friday. The 173-year-old law says abortion is only legal in Wisconsin if the mother's life is in danger, which has prompted Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to suspend its abortion services.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin abortion ban enforced in Sheboygan, sheriff says

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Abortions have stopped in Wisconsin. A ban from 1849 still on the books has led the state's four clinics to stop doing them. One district attorney now says he will enforce that old ban. The district attorneys in Dane and Milwaukee counties said they will not prosecute...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Election Investigator the Subject of Another Lawsuit

(Bob Hague, WRN) Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman faces a new lawsuit. The group American Oversight on Tuesday filed a lawsuit and emergency motion aimed at blocking the deletion of public records by Gableman and his Office of Special Counsel. The latest lawsuit linked to a partisan probe...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Attorney General Files Lawsuit Seeking to Overturn Wisconsin's 1849 Abortion Law

(Bob Hague, WRN) State Attorney General Josh Kaul files a lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin's 1849 law criminalizing abortion. The AG says Wisconsinites need clarity on how the law applies. “The truth of the matter is, the legislature has left us without that, and with conflicting laws in place. So we're going to do as much as we can to provide clarity but, we've been left in a difficult spot."
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin abortion ban: Milwaukee leaders urge repeal in committee vote

MILWAUKEE - Sending a message, Milwaukee city leaders are trying to urge state lawmakers to repeal Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban. Now that abortion laws are in state hands, Wisconsin reverts to an 1849 law that bans them. Some city leaders sent a message to state lawmakers Monday, June 27 in hopes of resuming abortions in the near future."
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbradio.com

Republicans for Wisconsin Governor Debate

(Terry Bell, WRN) Three of the four Republicans running for Wisconsin governor held their first debate Monday night. Rebecca Kleefisch, Kevin Nicholson, and Tim Ramthun all criticized frontrunner Tim Michels for not showing-up. They all also criticized Michels’ out-of-state homes, and questioned his commitment to Wisconsin. On the major...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Anti-abortion groups look to update 1849 Wisconsin ban

MADISON, Wis. — Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they'll work with lawmakers next year to pass legislation that will update or replace the state's 1849 abortion ban, which led doctors across Wisconsin to stop providing abortions on Friday after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark abortion rights decision in Roe v. Wade.Some Democrats and abortion rights supporters have questioned the validity of a law that had been on the books for 173 years but wasn't enforced due to the Roe decision.Abortion opponents want lawmakers to completely ban surgical abortions and to block medication abortions, a technology that wasn't around when the 1849 law...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

$23 million grant offers new solution to Wisconsin workforce shortage

Madison Police Department is looking for two suspects in a shooting that injured two people earlier Wednesday afternoon on the city’s north side. The Madison Police Department hosted a special pride pop-up event Wednesday afternoon at the Henry Vilas Zoo. Gov. Evers criticizes SCOWIS decision allowing conservative DNR Board...
MADISON, WI
ourquadcities.com

Iowa AG Miller withdraws from Reynolds’ legal actions on abortion

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller issued a statement on Tuesday regarding Governor Reynolds’ recent announcement she is seeking legal action after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. According to a release, Miller stated he will be withdrawing from representing...
IOWA STATE
Daily Beast

Protesters and Police Clash at South Dakota Abortion Rights March

South Dakota police used smoke to disperse crowds and arrested at least two people after clashing with abortion-rights protesters in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. The Argus Leader reports that after 100 demonstrators began blocking traffic, cops in riot gear ordered them to move—and then moved in when they refused. Police Chief John Thum pinned the blame on disorganization by protest leaders and said cops were kept in the dark about the plans. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has defended a state law with no abortion exceptions for victims of rape and incest and said she will will ban telemedicine for abortion pills.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WBAY Green Bay

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin overwhelmed by calls

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It can’t offer abortion services, but Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is still helping women looking to have the procedure. Three days after the landmark Supreme Court decision was handed down, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin says it’s overwhelmed by the phone calls from people looking for an abortion as well as community members who want to help.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Supreme Court rules teen should be tried as an adult in Mayfair Mall shooting

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that  a 17-year-old boy should be tried as an adult for his involvement in a mass shooting at Mayfair Mall in late 2020. The teen, known only as “X.S.” in the court decision, was headed for juvenile court after Milwaukee County Children’s Court Judge Brittany Grayson denied prosecutors’ request […] The post Wisconsin Supreme Court rules teen should be tried as an adult in Mayfair Mall shooting appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
