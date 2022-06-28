Former St. Mary’s Villa Site in Ambler is Home to Two New Projects

501 at Mattison Estate. Image via Facebook.

The former St. Mary’s Villa for Children and Families site in Ambler is now home to two new projects: a senior living community and a for-sale housing development, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Preliminary plans for the property were first initiated a decade ago. Once approvals had been secured from Upper Dublin, the site was divided into parcels and sold to developers in 2019.

The results of those original plans are finally coming into full view.

South Bay Partners purchased eight acres of the site and partnered with Springfield-based SageLife to build a $62 million, 460,000-square-foot senior-living project called the 501 at Mattison Estate. The facility has 250 apartments.

Meanwhile, 50 acres of the property were acquired by a partnership between the Goldenberg Group of Blue Bell and Guidi Construction and Management to develop Mattison Estate, a community of new carriage homes and villas. The units start at $700,000.

While these are two separate projects, the bundling of the carriage homes with the senior living facility has turned the property into a multi-generational residential community.