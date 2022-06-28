ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 1 day ago
Buffalo police announced there was a fatal stabbing on the 100 block of Ideal Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, a 32-year-old man from Buffalo was stabbed and was pronounced dead at ECMC. A 27-year-old man from Buffalo was assaulted and remains at ECMC with serious injuries.

The district attorney's office said 22-year-old Joshua Eddy of Buffalo was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection to the incidents. He is scheduled to return July 1 for a felony hearing and was held without bail. He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

