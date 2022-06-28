ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

By STR
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piopX_0gOkZycM00
A handout picture taken and released by the Ukraine's State Emergency Service on June 28, 2022 shows rescuers working in the wreckage of a mall in the central city of Kremenchuk that was hit by a Russian missile /Ukrainian State Emergency Service Press Service/AFP

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

- Turkey backs Finland, Sweden NATO membership -

Turkey has agreed to support Finland and Sweden's NATO membership bid, Finland and Turkey say.

A trilateral agreement signed in Madrid "confirms that Turkey will at the Madrid (NATO) Summit this week support the invitation of Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO," Finnish president Sauli Niinisto says in a statement, after he and the leader of Sweden met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan's office confirms that Ankara will back the membership drive, saying Ankara "got what it wanted" from Sweden and Finland.

Turkey has been resisting attempts by the two longstanding non-aligned Nordic states to join NATO in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying Finland and Sweden have provided a safe haven for Kurdish militants engaged in a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

NATO leaders will formally invite Finland and Sweden to join the alliance Wednesday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says.

- G7 to make Russia 'pay' -

The Group of Seven leading industrialised powers vows to make Russia pay for its invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says, stressing that "(President Vladimir) Putin must not be allowed to win".

"The G7 stands united in its support for Ukraine," Scholz tells a news conference at the end of a three-day summit in the German Alps.

"We will continue to keep up and drive up the economic and political costs of this war for President Putin and his regime."

The leaders agree to work on a price cap for Russian oil, as part of efforts to cut the Kremlin's revenues, a US official says.

- Ukraine must surrender: Kremlin -

The Kremlin says Russia will halt its offensive as soon as Ukraine surrenders, urging Kyiv to order its troops to lay down arms.

"The Ukrainian side can stop everything before the end of today," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells reporters. "An order for the nationalist units to lay down their arms is necessary."

- Mall 'terror' -

Ukrainian officials say at least 18 people were killed and 59 wounded in a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine on Monday in what G7 leaders call a "war crime".

The Russian military says the target of the strike was an arms depot and that the resulting explosions triggered the blaze at the shopping mall, which it claims was shut at the time of the attack.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia must be labelled a "state sponsor of terrorism" after the attack.

- 'Brutality' -

NATO chief Stoltenberg urges alliance leaders at their Madrid summit to keep up their backing for Ukraine amid the Russian onslaught.

"It is extremely important that we are ready to continue to provide support because Ukraine now faces a brutality which we haven't seen in Europe since the Second World War," he says.

At the meeting NATO is expected to boost high readiness forces to more than 300,000 troops.

The United States will also announce new long-term military deployments across Europe in response to the threat from Russia, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says.

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Ukraine#Nato#State Emergency Service#Russian#Finnish#Turkish#Nordic#Kurdish#German
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Biden Fires U.S. Missile in Tit-for-Tat Clash with Kim Jong Un

SEOUL—The U.S., South Korea, and North Korea have all test-fired missiles in a dangerous duel that marks an abrupt escalation in tensions on the Korean peninsula. The North opened the clash on Sunday, challenging both the U.S. and South Korea’s new hardline president by firing eight short-range missiles into the sea off the east coast—the most ever fired on a single day. South Korea and the U.S. responded in kind, firing eight missiles of their own into the same sea about 90 miles south on Monday.
MILITARY
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

AFP

68K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy