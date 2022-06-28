ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, PA

Loved by Legions of Online Amateur Stock Traders, Abington AMC Theaters CEO, is a Polarizing Figure in Hollywood

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uyFZf_0gOkZu5S00
Image via AMC.

Adam Aron, an Abington native and AMC Theaters CEO, is loved by legions of online amateur stock traders, but remains a polarizing figure in Hollywood, writes Ryan Faughnder for Los Angeles Times.

AMC Theaters, which is one of the few “meme stocks,” has seen its shares trade high not based on the usual metrics such as profitability but the enthusiasm of online amateur stock traders. It reached that status thanks to Aron, who has become a folk hero.

One of the reasons for his popularity is his custom of reading ideas that come from retail investors’ tweets and incorporating them into the theater’s operations.

“I think it’s important to read these things, because it gives me a very good finger on the pulse and a sense of what is on the minds of the people who own AMC,” said Aron.

However, he has also made outlandish moves – such as the investment in a struggling gold mine in Nevada and the retail popcorn business – that his critics claim do more to boost the share price of AMC Theaters than help the movie business recover.

Read more about Adam Aron in Los Angeles Times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chestercounty.com

Kennett Township native pens critically-acclaimed spy thriller

Courtesy photo Kennett Township native Michael Woodward’s first novel, The Handler, was published to critical acclaim last month. Start at the beginning of every writer’s artistic journey and you will very likely trace his or her original steps to childhood. The first story, the first spiral-bound notebook chock full of snippets and observations, and the first inkling that a life spent with words would become an inevitable destiny.
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Surfer in Wildwood, NJ surprised by huge stingray

Imagine you're surfing the waters off the Jersey Shore when suddenly, you look to your right, and spot a HUGE stingray swimming alongside you!. That's exactly what happened off the coast of Wildwood earlier this month. In stunning images taken by Devon Parker and shared by Wildwood Boardwalk on Facebook...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Worcester Band Cancels Future Shows After Drummer's Brutal Attack

A Worcester rock band was forced to cancel several upcoming shows after their drummer was attacked in Boston last week, Boston25 reports. Adam Neufell, with the group known as Young Other, sustained several injuries, including a concussion and broken nose, when he was attacked outside South Station early Friday morning, June 24, the outlet reports.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hollywood, PA
State
Nevada State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Abington Township, PA
Bensalem Times

Dinner show in Bensalem

“Joey C. Sings Sinatra & Friends” is set for Saturday, July 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Neshaminy Diner, 3334 Bristol Road, Bensalem. Enjoy dinner while listening to timeless classics. Call 215-660-9710 for reservations. Visit JoeyCSinatra.com for more information.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
buckscountyherald.com

Essentials closing Doylestown location; remaining open in Warrington

Essentials Salon & Spa announced the closing of its Doylestown Shopping Center location, no later than Aug. 28. Essentials’ Warrington location, in the Valley Square Shopping Center, will remain open. “It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the permanent closure of Essentials Salon & Spa in Doylestown,”...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Stock#Los Angeles Times
CBS Philly

Jersey Mike’s Subs Paying Hefty Price For Violating Child Labor Laws

RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — New Jersey-based sandwich shop Jersey Mike’s Subs is paying the price for violating child labor laws. The company was fined almost $25,000 by the U.S. Department of Labor. Jersey Mike’s was caught letting 14 and 15-year-old workers work past 7 p.m. on school days, past 9 p.m. during the summer and more than three hours on school days. The investigation included Jersey Mike’s stores in Radnor and Horsham.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
wrnjradio.com

Centre Bridge-Stockton Toll-Supported Bridge being outfitted with structural-health-mentoring devices

STOCKTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) recently announced that wireless structural-monitoring sensors have been installed on the Centre Bridge-Stockton Toll-Supported Bridge linking Solebury Township, PA. and Stockton Borough in Hunterdon County. The sensors, however, won’t become operational until the commission engineers...
STOCKTON, NJ
PennLive.com

Blaze at summer camp draws firefighters from Pennsylvania, Maryland

THURMONT, Md. — Crews battled a fire at an overnight summer camp in western Maryland on Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported, officials said. Firefighters were initially dispatched about 7:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a building at Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont, Frederick County, Division of Fire & Rescue Services spokesperson Sarah Campbell said.
THURMONT, MD
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy