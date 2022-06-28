ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Proposed bill targets university fetal tissue research

FOX 43
FOX 43
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An amendment added to the state budget bill by House Republicans would hold up to $597 million in funding for state-related universities unless they pledge not to conduct research involving fetal tissue from elective abortions. The four colleges for which the funds are destined, Penn...

www.fox43.com

