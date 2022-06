Tours are offered seven days a week through Sept. 30. Tickets may be purchased at the visitor center which is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The cost $15 for adults, $12 students 7-17 years with valid college ID/active duty/seniors And children under 7 receive free admission. For private tours and tastings email info@sierrastateparks.org. School group tours can be arranged by calling the Sierra State Parks Foundation office at 530-583-9911. Dogs are not allowed in the Vikingsholm area, including on the trails leading into Emerald Bay. The water fountain is also currently closed due to COVID guidelines.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO