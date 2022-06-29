National Crown Day 2022: 16 states have banned natural hair discrimination

National Crown Day is returning for its third year in a row, and there's a lot to celebrate.

The annual observance was created to commemorate the July 3 anniversary of California's CROWN Act being signed into law in 2019. The legislation aims to "Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hairbeing" and prevent hair-based discrimination.

California was the first state to ban natural hair discrimination . At present, 16 states total have passed Crown Act legislation, or similar laws extending protections against discrimination based on hairstyle or hair texture.

While associated festivities will happen nationwide, official programming spearheaded by the CROWN Coalition and Dove is scheduled to take place in New Orleans this year. Supporters can expect a lineup of week-long events that will lead up to the star-studded Crown Awards on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

"We are excited to be back in New Orleans this year to celebrate National CROWN Day," Esi Eggleston Bracey, CEO, Unilever North America Personal Care and president of Unilever USA, said in a statement.

"The CROWN Act is a movement, with legislation against hair discrimination now in 16 states," she continued. "We have a lot to celebrate and still much more to do to get the CROWN Act passed federally in each and every state. Dove stands for beauty inclusivity, and we will continue to galvanize the community to help pass The CROWN Act to eliminate hair discrimination nationwide."

This year's National Crown Day schedule kicked off at the 2022 BET Awards with a special in-show moment spotlighting the Crown Act.

A "Kick-Off" breakfast that will include a mural unveiling is scheduled for July 1.

Essence Festival goers will also have the opportunity to attend Crown Act-related activations such as a "Beauty Carnival" and "Wealth & Power Stage" panel discussion focused on empowering the next generation with the CROWN Movement.

On Sunday, July 3, the second annual CROWN Awards will take place, with high honors being awarded to advocacy legends across the music, entertainment and business industries. This year's honorees include Mickey Guyton, Issa Rae and Tabitha Brown, to name a few.

In addition to California, other early adopters of the Crown Act included New York, New Jersey and Virginia. Some of the latest additions to enforce the law this year include Maine, Tennessee and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"Far too often we hear stories about individuals that missed out on job opportunities, or promotions, or were excluded from participating in academic activities on the basis of their hair texture, something they were born with, something they did not choose, something that is God-given," said Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger in a statement with regards to the passage of the Virgin Islands CROWN Act.

She continued, "This legislation is absolutely imperative towards protecting the advancement of a large population of this territory that may not want to straighten their hair using caustic chemicals just so they can earn an income or gain an education.”

There has also been a huge push to pass similar protections at the federal level. The U.S. House of Representatives passed CROWN Act legislation in March by a vote of 235-189. It is currently awaiting a vote in the Senate.

The federal legislation would make it illegal nationwide to discriminate based on a person's hair texture or hairstyle, specifically those associated with a particular race or national origin.

Legislative sponsors for the bill include Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman.

"Despite what my GOP colleagues may tell you, this bill is too important to give up on," Coleman wrote in a tweet following the House vote in March. "That's why today, I brought it to the floor again."

"Natural Black hair is often deemed 'unprofessional' simply because it does not conform to white beauty standards," she continued. "Discrimination against Black hair is discrimination against Black people. I'm proud to have played a part to ensure that we end discrimination against people for how their hair grows out of their head."

President Joe Biden's administration has signaled support for the Crown Act, saying in a statement that it "looks forward to working with the Congress to enact this legislation and ensure that it is effectively implemented."