Ashburn Man Tricks Woman Into Meeting To Assault Her At Bogus Rental: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

A 27-year-old said a home tour took a horrific turn last week when the man who claimed to own the home tried to lock her inside and fondled himself in front of her, police said. Investigators realized later he wasn't allowed to be inside the house.

Andrew Hany Metry, 24, of Ashburn, is accused of abduction, burglary, attempted assault, and trespassing in the Friday, June 24, incident, Prince William County police said.

According to a police report, the woman agreed to meet Metry at the 7500 block of Belle Grae Drive house in Manassas at 10 a.m. to discuss a rental agreement. But once they were inside, Metry locked the door behind her, propositioned her, and began to touch himself through his pants, investigators said. He tried to grab her hand, but she pulled away and ran out of the house while calling the police.

Metry was in talks to buy the home, but he did not have permission the be in it before closing the deal, police said.

Police arrested Metry later that day without issue. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, officers said.

