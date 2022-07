MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Across the nation and in Mobile protestors gathered to make their voices heard about the decision made to overturn Roe v Wade. "I gonna sit here and I'm gonna yell and not gonna be quiet because this is a right that I've had since i was born and I'm not gonna have it taken away," said Madison Flowers, Protest organizer.

