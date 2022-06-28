ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Connecticut's Gilbert The Party Pig Will Make Your Next Event Worth Every Penny

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

Connecticut's Gilbert the Party Pig was resting from a busy weekend when Daily Voice spoke with his owner Michelle Burns about his full-time job as an entertainer.

The Greenwich native had a party-packed three days appearing at several birthday parties in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Despite having a day off, Gilbert was itching to get back to business.

"Pigs are very social animals and they need stimulation and they get bored easily," Burns said. "So it's great that he likes to do this stuff."

We had 6 birthday parties this weekend. Thank you all so much for letting Gilbert share your special days with you. I...

Posted by Gilbert the party pig on Sunday, June 26, 2022

Burns never imagined her pet pig would develop such a huge following after coming into her life in March 2020. Gilbert's first gig was helping children learn about pigs at a Stamford classroom in January 2022. After that moment, Gilbert's life changed forever.

"I just made a page on Facebook where I'm just thinking maybe it would be like a once a month thing," Burns explained. "After I did that one school, I had texts, emails, voicemails, instant messages, I mean, everything known to man. I couldn't even keep up."

People were requesting Gilbert to come to everything from nursing homes to birthday parties. He now brings joy to people all over New England with his special brand of entertainment.

"It's something different," Burns said. "There's service dogs, I guess that's like the norm. People see service dogs at a grocery store, but I guess you don't really see pigs."

Posted by Michelle Burns on Monday, May 9, 2022

Gilbert's routines consist of people feeding him treats, getting pets, doing tricks and knocking down a pile of cups that he is always excited for, Burns said.

However, the most requested activity is snapping a picture with Gilbert behind the kissing frame. Before anyone gets squeamish about puckering up with a pig, there's more they should know.

"Basically just you put a piece of romaine lettuce in your mouth and he'll come up to you and take it from your mouth," Burns said. "If you let them inch up it really looks like he gets you on the lips but technically, he really doesn't touch your mouth."

Posted by Gilbert the party pig on Monday, June 27, 2022

At the same time, Burns strives to make Gilbert's shows educational by debunking common misconceptions about pigs from the existence of teacup pigs to their unhygienic nature. Reviews for Gilbert's performances have been unanimously positive as his popularity soars throughout the region.

"Gilbert was a surprise for my daughter’s baby shower!! He did not disappoint," one Facebook reviewer said . "He entertained all the guests by getting his back scratched, going through his tube and getting KISSED."

Gilbert was a surprise for my daughter’s baby shower!! He did not disappoint! He entertained all the guests by getting...

Posted by Vanessa Radke-Yam on Monday, June 6, 2022

"We loved having Gilbert at our graduation party! We learned a lot about piggies and everyone was involved," another reviewer said . "Highly recommend!"

We loved having Gilbert at our graduation party! We learned a lot about piggies and everyone was involved. Michelle was super easy to coordinate with. Highly recommend!

Posted by Deborah Agrafojo on Monday, June 13, 2022

People interested in booking Gilbert for their next event can get in touch with Burns through Gilbert's Facebook page . Based on reviews and Gilbert's unmatched enthusiasm, he will make his performance worth every penny.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sheltonherald.com

Votes are in: This is Connecticut’s most underrated pizza

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepe’s. Sally’s. Modern. These spots are inevitably thrown into the discussion when talking about the best pies in the states. However, in the crevices of (arguably) the pizza capitol of the country — whether outside New Haven or in — lie overlooked and underrated pizzerias that are certainly worth the trip.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

A look at the culture of gay bars and LGBTQ nightlife in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you start at Enigma, just off the corner of Central Avenue and 11th Street in Florida’s St. Petersburg — with its spotlights casting a two-story rainbow on a Spanish-style stucco façade — and head west about a half-a-mile, you’ll hit Cocktail. Then it’s Mixer’s at Old Key West a block further. The Garage, Punky’s and Lucky Star Lounge follow in near rapid succession. Head a few Blocks up and there’s Our Bar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Couple converted Greenwich church into a funky home — it's for sale for $1.8M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. According to Santiago and Bonnie Suarez, not at all. The couple, who owns the former church on 1035 North Street in Greenwich, said they used to be asked that question all the time. Santiago said he even stayed in the church by himself before committing to its purchase in 2005.
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Greenwich, CT
Pets & Animals
Greenwich, CT
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
State
Rhode Island State
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Kids to Receive Free Admission to Conn. Museums This Summer

The popular state program that allows kids to receive free admission to over 100 museums in Connecticut is returning this summer. Governor Ned Lamont announced Connecticut Summer at the Museum will be back for the summer months and more than 130 museums are participating. “We are thrilled to bring back...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Parties#Graduation Party#New England
greenwichfreepress.com

Angel at Greenwich Animal Control is Available for Adoption

Meet Angel, a sweet gentleman available for adoption at Greenwich Animal Control. Angel is about eight years old. He is good company and loves to be with his people, take walks and enjoys kicking back and relaxing with you. He likes other dogs, but he can be a little selective...
GREENWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

Bethel Police Issue Snapping Turtle Warning For Local Dog Park Users

As a responsible dog owner, I'm very aware of our surroundings when I take my 5 pound Chihuahua outdoors. He's always on a leash, and I keep my eyes on the ground, as well as in the air, he's a snack for a hawk. Well, if you're an area resident that uses Bethel's Meckauer Park on Shelter Rock Road, more specifically the dog park there, the Bethel Police Department have issued a warning to keep your eyes out for snapping turtles.
BETHEL, CT
rimonthly.com

Your Guide to Summer Adventure in Rhode Island

Rhode Island catches a lot of flak for its role as the country’s smallest state — shortest mountains, tiniest airport, grumpiest residents when asked to drive anywhere outside a fifteen-mile zone. We’re even our own unit of measurement — just ask anyone who’s ever described something’s size by noting how many Rhode Islands fit inside it.
LIFESTYLE
zip06.com

Life's a Beach in East Haven

East Haven’s 20th annual Beach Party and Fireworks on June 26 called for fun in the sun on the beach. The afternoon-long event featured food, vendors, and live music including a performance by Wanted DOA, a Bon Jovi tribute band.
EAST HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
rimonthly.com

Catch Glimpses of Rhode Island in First Trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Sisters, I suggest we form a calming circle: the first teaser trailer for Disney’s long-awaited sequel to the cult classic, Hocus Pocus, is finally here (sure, the wait may not quite compare to Thackery Binx’s three-hundred-year-guard, but thirty years is a long time for us mere mortals!). In addition to the return of the sinister-slash-silly Sanderson Sisters and the mystical black flame candle, locals can get an extra thrill from the film’s scenery as many of its scenes were shot right here in the Ocean State. Watch the trailer below and make sure to pay special attention to the following timestamps to glimpse a few familiar locales.
NEWPORT, RI
FOX 61

Kids can get in free at 130 Connecticut museums this summer

HARTFORD, Conn. — A popular summer program that allows children to get in to over 100 museums for free for July and August has returned. Under the program, from July 1 to September 5, kids 18 years old and under – plus one accompanying adult – can receive free admission to participating museums around the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Criticism of Tweed New Haven Airport grows amongst neighbors as expansion continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Neighbors of Tweed New Haven Airport pressed airport officials and city leaders Tuesday night over concerns with the growing airport. Avelo Airlines started flying from the airport in November and now offers 14 nonstop destinations with many arrivals and departures daily. As a result, neighbors are frustrated with the noise, traffic, and other issues that have come with it.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Valley Breeze

John Martins family room at RI Hospital provides solace for families

PAWTUCKET – Named after a local business owner and truck driver who died in 2016, Rhode Island Hospital last week cut the ribbon on the John Martins Foundation Family Room where families of burn and trauma patients can retreat for solace during extended stays at the hospital. The John...
PAWTUCKET, RI
CBS New York

Suffolk County closes dozens of beaches to bathing

NEW YORK -- Suffolk County has closed 63 beaches to bathing.The county health department says that after the recent heavy rainfall, bacteria levels could be higher than state standards.The beaches are along North Shore, including in Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington harbor and bay, and along the northern shoreline of the Great South Bay, Sag Harbor, and Long Island Sound.To see an interactive map of beach closures/advisories, please click here.Health officials say depending on testing, the beaches could re-open Wednesday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
302K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy