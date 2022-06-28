ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, PA

Local man in jail after police said he kidnapped, lured underage girls to Fayette County hotel

By Melanie Gillespie, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whAxK_0gOkX21F00

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A Charleroi man is in jail and accused of luring three young girls to a hotel in Fayette County.

”He was very well aware of their ages and it didn’t seem to matter,” Connellsville Police Corporal Bryan Kendi said.

Brandon Johnson, 35, is charged with kidnapping, child luring and multiple other charges.

Police said the hotel staff helped prompt the investigation.

”We were called by the hotel staff who had pretty good awareness of what was going on. They had their own suspicions so they called us and we followed up with the case,” Kendi said.

Police said Johnson randomly added the girls on Snapchat, and the girls told him they were only 12 and 13 years old.

Johnson allegedly sent them nude pictures of himself before convincing the girls to meet him at the McDonald’s in Connellsville, before heading to the Comfort Inn.

Police said he had alcohol and offered the girls up to $130 dollars in exchange for sex.

”It was a matter of minutes they were in there before the girls realized the situation they got themselves in, and managed to finagle their way out,” Kendi said.

The girls left and told him they were calling police.

Johnson checked out and deleted his Snapchat account.

Police said it is imperative for parents to monitor your kid’s phone and online activity to keep them safe, but investigators said predators are out there looking for any opportunity.

”Their lack of maturity, lack of parental oversight, the access to the cell phones, all of this came together, and thankfully, they were able to get out and we were able to get him in prison before he was able to get someone else, but this is the reality we live in today,” Kendi added.

Johnson is in jail without bail.

We tried reaching out to his public defender but did not hear back.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 17

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man wanted, woman charged in connection with homicide in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a homicide investigation in Butler County. According to a release, Pennyslvania State Police in Butler are looking for Daniel Charles Lloyd of Pitcairn. Lloyd has been charged with criminal homicide and has an active warrant out for his arrest in connection to the murder of 32-year-old Frederick Orr.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Greene County 911 dispatcher faces charges after allegedly refusing to send ambulance to sick woman

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County 911 dispatcher is facing charges after allegedly refusing to send an ambulance to a severely ill woman. According to a release from the Greene County district attorney’s office, Leon Price was charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing administration of law or other government function.
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom accused of not feeding her 2 girls to stand trial

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Fayette County woman will face trial on charges she didn't feed her two children or take them to the doctor. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Haylee Arnold's 20-month-old and 3-year-old girls suffered malnutrition and one of them nearly died as a result.Arnold is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on a child and child endangerment after state police discovered the children living in filth and sick. According to investigators, Report: Mother Of Toddler Found With No Pulse In Fayette County Now Facing Charges to take care of the little girls who were allegedly malnourished with...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greene County dispatcher charged, accused of not sending help for dying woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County 911 dispatcher accused in a lawsuit of failing to send help for a dying woman is facing charges. Leon Price is charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing the law. He turned himself in on Wednesday.The Greene County District Attorney's Office said the dispatcher denied medical services to Diana Kronk when there were three ambulances available for dispatch.District Attorney Dave Russo alleges Price's actions were reckless and resulted in the woman's death. He said Price violated protocol and the county's procedures by refusing to dispatch an ambulance to help the...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Fayette County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Charleroi, PA
Charleroi, PA
Crime & Safety
Connellsville, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Fayette County, PA
City
Connellsville, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

$90K worth of raw fentanyl seized, man arrested after bust in Ligonier Borough

About $90,000 worth of raw fentanyl in powder form was confiscated from a Cambria County man Tuesday after an arrest in Ligonier Borough, according to authorities. Cortez M. Haselrig, 25, who lives near Johnstown, is being held at Westmoreland County Prison on charges of drug possession, criminal use of a communication facility and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $500,000.
LIGONIER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Lured#Police Corporal#Violent Crime#The Comfort Inn
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawrence County woman charged with homicide in ex-boyfriend's death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Lawrence County woman is charged with homicide.But according to the criminal complaint, she did not pull the trigger. State police say Nicole Schwartz was involved in the death of her ex-boyfriend, Frederick Orr.According to the criminal complaint, Schwartz and her boyfriend picked up Orr in Butler County earlier this month. Orr did not know her new boyfriend was in the car. Schwartz took Orr to Kelly Road, where the boyfriend made Orr get out of the car. He then shot him, according to the criminal complaint.The boyfriend, known as "K" in the complaint, is on the run.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State police seeking help to identify man who fled New Stanton traffic stop

State police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who fled from a traffic stop earlier this month in New Stanton. Trooper James Daggett said he pulled over a black Honda near a West Byers Avenue hotel around 8:30 a.m. June 15 for a registration issue and illegal window tinting. His dash camera captured a few photographs of the man before the suspect fled the stop onto Interstate 70 westbound.
NEW STANTON, PA
wtae.com

Person being flown to the hospital following dog attack in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police in Uniontown said a pit bull attacked a 37-year-old man Tuesday morning at a home in Fayette County. He was flown to the hospital in a medical helicopter following the dog attack. The severity of the victim’s injuries had not been released, but a Dunbar Township official said Tuesday morning that the victim was in surgery.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 charged in fatal Unity drug overdose

Two Jeannette men are charged with drug delivery resulting in death in connection with a March 2021 fatal overdose in Unity, according to court papers. Stephen A. Piper, 34, is free on $25,000 unsecured bail. Bail for Andrey L. Young, 42, was set at $10,000. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.
JEANNETTE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police make arrest, seize narcotics, guns and cash in East Allegheny

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody and facing multiple charges in a drug and gun case. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police saw a man on Monday morning on E. Ohio Street conduct a narcotics transaction. When police announced their presence, the suspect fled and officers gave chase. Once they caught the suspect, he was identified as 19-year-old Robert Jamison. Police then recovered 83 stamp bags of heroin, a bag of crack cocaine, and nearly $1,500 in cash. After obtaining a search warrant for Jamison's vehicle, police also found marijuana and two firearms. Jamison is now facing charges of receiving stolen property, firearms violations, possession with intent to deliver, and possession.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
115K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy