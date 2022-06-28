ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Howard Stern eyes 2024 presidential bid to 'make the country fair again' after Roe v. Wade

By Angie Orellana Hernandez, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Howard Stern is considering a presidential bid with two campaign points in mind: ending the Electoral College and adding five more Supreme Court justices.

The radio host got the idea for a presidential run after the Supreme Court's decision Friday to end the constitutional right to an abortion . However, unlike other presidents who Stern thinks have "too big of an agenda," Stern said his sole focus will be to "make the country fair again."

"I said to (longtime co-host) Robin (Quivers), and I hate to say this, but I said to her, 'I'm actually gonna probably have to run for president now,'" Stern said on Monday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2offpa_0gOkWucj00
Howard Stern says he's considering a presidential bid following the Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutional right to an abortion. Michael Zorn, Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

Stern said he considered "the only reason I would run" for office after "a long-winded speech over the weekend to Robin about how I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: One vote, one person, no more of this Electoral College, I’m getting rid of it.

"And then Robin said, 'Well, can you do that as president?' And I said, 'I don’t know, let’s find out!'"

Supreme Court overturning Roe sparks rapid law changes, confusion and uncertainty: What to know

Cuomo on Trump to Howard Stern: 'If I wasn’t governor of New York, I would have decked him'

Stern heavily criticized the Supreme Court, calling Justice Clarence Thomas a "lightweight" who has been "sitting there like Darth Vader, dormant" awaiting for other like-minded justices to join him on the court.

"He all of a sudden (goes) to them in some dark hole and (goes), 'So I know you guys promised a bunch of these senators you would never go back on precedent, that you would never go back on Roe v. Wade,'" Stern said, referencing Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Justice Amy Coney Barrett 's Senate confirmation hearings . "'But you guys were kidding. Right?'"

Stern said he would add more Supreme Court justices to "overturn all this."

Howard Stern: It would be a 'betrayal' to replay Trump interviews

'Full House' star Jodie Sweetin shoved by police during protest, says she will 'continue fighting': More celebs react

"If I do run for president — and I’m not (messing) around, I’m really thinking about it — the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices," Stern said. "I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this."

The radio shock jock also took shots at former President Donald Trump during the show, saying the Roe v. Wade decision was " Trump's legacy. "

“I hope he’s happy — back alley abortions," Stern said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Howard Stern eyes 2024 presidential bid to 'make the country fair again' after Roe v. Wade

Comments / 126

Lesco Brandon
1d ago

make the country fair again by stacking the deck and appointing 5 more Judges to sit on the supreme court . Sounds fair to me 😃😃😃😃☺️ hilarious like he would have the power to do that to begin with as President

Reply(21)
24
Steve Holland
1d ago

Good luck Howard Stern. Trump will rule this nation and then trumpism will rule this nation for centuries. keep watching and enjoy the show 🤠

Reply(1)
13
Brenda Boone
1d ago

That's the funniest thing I've ever heard anybody say but he would fit right in with the Democrats

Reply(4)
28
