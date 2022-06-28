ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Get Stuart Weitzman boots and sandals for up to 70% off during this blowout 4th of July sale

By Kate Tully Ellsworth, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIc0d_0gOkWgVn00
Shop Stuart Weitzman heels, boots, and more during this massive outlet sale. Stuart Weitzman

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Looking for a new pair of Stuart Weitzman heels to rock this summer? During the Stuart Weitzman Outlet 4th of July sale , you can snag a pair of coveted boots, sandals or heels for a whopping 70% off—plus free shipping.

Get 70% off at Stuart  Weitzman

You can shop Stuart Weitzman's sparkling sale until midnight on Monday, July 4 . The sale offers an additional 20% off already discounted shoes, bringing your savings all the way up to 70% off retail prices (plus free shipping) with the code FIREWORKS20 .

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming : Shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12

4th of July sales : Shop the 60+ best 4th of July sales at Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's

If you're looking for a neutral heel to wear during wedding season, check out the Dancer Pearl 80 slide sandals , which come in three styles and two shades (black and Golden Beige). With the promo code FIREWORKS20 , these sandals are down to $198, or $297 off the retail price.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Here are the best Stuart Weitzman shoes to shop during the Outlet's massive 4th of July sale.

Stuart Weitzman sandals and heels on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9TkC_0gOkWgVn00
Stuart Weitzman sandals are marked down during this 4th of July sale. Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman boots on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cFrq_0gOkWgVn00
Shop Stuart Weitzman boots on sale right now. Stuart Weitzman

Stuart Weitzman loafers and pumps on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hHeK_0gOkWgVn00
Get Stuart Weitzman pumps and loafers at discounted prices. Stuart Weitzman

Shop the Stuart Weitzman Outlet sale .

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Get Stuart Weitzman boots and sandals for up to 70% off during this blowout 4th of July sale

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Birkenstock Sandals Are on Sale Just in Time for Summer

Birkenstock's iconic sandals have become a staple shoe that you can live in all year. Loved by celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Gigi Hadid, Birkenstock doesn't go on sale often. That's why this discount at Amazon and Nordstrom Rack is such a big deal. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, select Birkenstock sandals are on sale and will go with every outfit this summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Coming. Here's an Exclusive First Look

If there was ever a sale worthy of Siri reminders or faking a dentist appointment in the name of retail therapy, it’s Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Those who've been shopping the annual sale since the first coming of UGGs will already be well acquainted with the cult-loved shopping event. For the uninitiated, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale differs from nearly all other sales because it includes deals on new fall styles before the season even starts. Plus, there are even more deals on classic best sellers.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon Code#Boots#4th Of July
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Slides Into Summer With Yeezy Footwear & Baggy Blue Loungewear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one does cozy street style like Lori Harvey. The model and skincare entrepreneur kept it casual as she stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Although its officially summer and the weather is starting to heat up, the fashion influencer proved that a sweatsuit is ideal for any season. Harvey was spotted out under the sunny skies in a vibrant blue ensemble. The loungewear set consisted of a crewneck that had long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Mariah Carey Makes Surprise BET Awards Performance in Dolce & Gabbana Gown With Gold Trim

Click here to read the full article. Mariah Carey guarantees a high note. The 53-year-old pop star made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, gracing the show with her signature style and iconic whistle notes. The singer performed during the live telecast with 23-year-old rapper Latto, who is nominated for Best New Artist. During the surprise appearance, which came at the end of Latto’s Best New Artist performance, Carey emerged onstage behind a backlit screen, which showed the audience only her silhouette. After hitting one of her signature high notes, the star revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
HuffPost

19 Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes And Your Feet

A pair of Birkenstock sandals that basically go with everything and will keep you both comfy and on-trend, day or night. A pair of colorful Tevas because ’90s fashion never really went out of style. A pair of elastic flat sandals with soft, crisscross straps that are way easier...
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Early Prime Day Deals on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More for Summer 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is just weeks away. The massive two-day shopping event will be held Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Amazon's biggest sale of the year will feature millions of deals across just about every category from electronics and home to fashion, beauty and furniture — just to name a few. However, you don't have to wait until next month to get an amazing deal, Amazon has launched early sales on your favorite brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Get Crocs Sandals and Slides for Only $22 — Shop The 4th of July Sale

From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

10 of the Comfiest Travel Sandals for Your Next Trip

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Traveling to a sunny destination sometime soon? While we always recommend bringing a pair of sneakers on vacation, there's no denying that you'll want a pair of sandals too — whether you're going to the beach, exploring a […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Tory Burch Sandals, Bags & More

Summer is here and if clearing out the cobwebs from spring cleaning means you made room for a new Tory Burch handbag or sandals, that's some spring cleaning we can get behind. When we're shopping for new purses, there are two words that get us to stop and shop: deal and designer and you can find both at Amazon with early Prime Day deals! Right now, you can find all sorts of discounts on Tory Burch handbags, shoes and accessories to shop with Amazon Prime Day deals, so we picked out some of our favorite early deals to pass on to you.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Plus-Size Fashion Deals on Levi’s, Floerns and More

Amazon's newly-debuted summer fashion guide is home to some of this season's trendiest styles — from structured sunnies and whimsical bucket hats to color-block tees, silky skirts and even a tiered maxi dress or two. The hub also boasts a special plus-size section, which offers a broader range of styles and fits — perfect for every woman and frame.
YOGA
purewow.com

20 Pairs of Linen Pants That Will Keep You Chic and Cool All Summer Long

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Linen pants are like a personal AC unit for your legs—they’re breathable, lightweight and don’t come with any risk of...
APPAREL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

515K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy