Get Stuart Weitzman boots and sandals for up to 70% off during this blowout 4th of July sale
Looking for a new pair of Stuart Weitzman heels to rock this summer? During the Stuart Weitzman Outlet 4th of July sale , you can snag a pair of coveted boots, sandals or heels for a whopping 70% off—plus free shipping.
Get 70% off at Stuart Weitzman
You can shop Stuart Weitzman's sparkling sale until midnight on Monday, July 4 . The sale offers an additional 20% off already discounted shoes, bringing your savings all the way up to 70% off retail prices (plus free shipping) with the code FIREWORKS20 .
If you're looking for a neutral heel to wear during wedding season, check out the Dancer Pearl 80 slide sandals , which come in three styles and two shades (black and Golden Beige). With the promo code FIREWORKS20 , these sandals are down to $198, or $297 off the retail price.
Here are the best Stuart Weitzman shoes to shop during the Outlet's massive 4th of July sale.
Stuart Weitzman sandals and heels on sale
- Pearlstud Bow Jelly for $63.20 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $111.80)
- Mellie Pearlstud Jelly Slide Sandal for $71.20 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $123.80)
- Bandeau Pool Slide for $87.20 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $162.80)
- Catherine Slide Sandal for $118 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $177)
- Dancer 60 Sandal for $180 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $270)
- Twist Block 75 Slide Sandal for $190 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $285)
- Dancer Pearl 35 Block Sandal for $198 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $297)
- Dancer Pearl 80 Slide Sandal for $198 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $297)
- Dancer Pearl 80 Block Sandal for $220 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $330)
Stuart Weitzman boots on sale
- Quebecland Knee-High for $172 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $653)
- Greer City Boot for $190.80 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $604.20)
- Keelan City Boot for $239.20 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $555.80)
- City Block Boot for $318 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $477)
- Genna 60 City Boot for $322.20 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $572.80)
Stuart Weitzman loafers and pumps on sale
- Dancer 95 Pump for $180 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $270)
- Holly 60 Pump for $180 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $270)
- Owen Buckle 60 Loafer Pump for $198 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $297)
- Yorke loafers for $198 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $297)
- Dancer Crystal 95 Slingback Pump for $220 with coupon code FIREWORKS20 (Save $330)
Shop the Stuart Weitzman Outlet sale .
