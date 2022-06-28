ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Simon Case refuses to come clean about his dirty work for Boris Johnson

By John Crace
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5Oat_0gOkWdrc00

Spare a thought for Simon Case. He’s diligently worked his way up the ladder to become the youngest head of the civil service and cabinet secretary only to be landed with Boris Johnson as prime minister. Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world. The Convict who thinks nothing of trashing the reputations of anyone and anything with which he comes in contact. People get chewed up and spat out in an unthinking heartbeat. Case is no exception. His is a precarious existence. Every day he must curse his luck that he didn’t get the top job five years later.

Case was giving evidence to the public administration and constitutional affairs committee for the first time since Partygate and Christopher Geidt’s resignation and he looked wary from the off. He fiddled with his pen and tapped his feet nervously on the floor. The committee chair, William Wragg – aka the Baby-Faced Assassin, got things under way. What percentage of his time did the cabinet secretary spend on propriety and ethics? Case thought for a while before deciding on up to 30%.

Imagine. Nearly a third of your job is spent making sure that you and those around you are behaving vaguely decently and upholding the law. Most of us don’t really have to think twice about that. We automatically do what’s right. Or near enough. Then we don’t work for the Rwanda Panda. The man who disapplies any rules that get in his way.

Case merely shrugged. It was a shit job, but someone had to do it. So he had volunteered to be the bloke responsible for doing the government’s dirty work. Trying to get refugees on planes to Rwanda. Breaking international law with the Northern Ireland protocol. Making excuses for ministers’ conduct. And trying to stop his own staff behaving as badly as ministers.

Do you think it’s a coincidence that two ethics advisers to the prime minister had resigned, Wragg asked. Case looked nervous. This was well above his pay grade. It wasn’t clear whose pay grade he thought it was. Probably no one’s. So he just deadbatted. Alex Allan and Lord Geidt had been thoroughly decent men and he had no idea whatsoever why they had resigned. He wasn’t a mind reader. And he had made a point of never asking them. Just in case they told him.

Wragg pressed on. What was Case doing about replacing Geidt? Absolutely nothing. That was the Convict’s job. But he had decided to conduct an extensive review into what might be expected of a future ethics adviser. Assuming there was one, of course. It didn’t seem to have occurred to him he had only recently conducted an extensive review into what the ethics adviser might do only a few months ago. Though that hadn’t worked out particularly well.

We then moved on to the difficulties of a civil servant investigating Johnson. So true, Case nodded. It would have been a nightmare for him because he knew where all the bodies were buried. And he might even have been expected to report back that the prime minister had encouraged law breaking in No 10. It had been Party Central. Hell, the Rwanda Panda didn’t believe the evening had properly begun till he was on to his second bottle of wine. After spilling half the first.

And there would have been the same problem if Geidt had investigated the parties. Obviously it made much more sense for the ethics adviser to report on Partygate. Only he would also have definitely found Johnson guilty as charged. So far better to get in Sue Gray who hadn’t really been able to do more than report back the nonsense that had been told to her. What had been needed was a person with no knowledge of the party atmosphere in No 10. Which is why he had recused himself. Ideal. Job done.

For a while it looked as if Case might have more or less got away with it as the committee focused on the details of the Greensill inquiry. Then Labour’s John McDonnell pounced. What did the cabinet secretary make of the prime minister trying to get Carrie Symonds, as she was then, a job in the Foreign Office? Geidt had said only today that this was something that should be investigated.

Now Case went into a near meltdown. Defensive. Snitty. The man who knew nothing about anything. No, he was certain Geidt would never have said anything like that.

“Yes, he did,” said McDonnell. “It’s here inside inverted commas.”

“No it’s not.”

“Yes it is.”

Er … Yeahbutnobutyeah and in any case he couldn’t comment on any conversations he had with the Convict. But it was all totally normal and who wouldn’t try to blag a job for a lover. Just please don’t ask about the job he tried to get for Carrie. And yeahbutnobutyeah it was up to the prime minister to investigate himself …

“I take it he wasn’t keen,” said the Baby-Faced Assassin. Never one to miss an opportunity to make a bad situation worse.

He wasn’t.

Thereafter things fell apart as Beth Winter, Karin Smyth and McDonnell – again – decided to enjoy themselves. What about the parties? What about them, Case snapped. He was determined to say nothing. He had never been to any of them and had not been given a fixed-penalty notice. So he was innocent. He knew nuffink. Downing Street was a big place …

“No it isn’t,” said Smyth. It was actually quite small. So how come he hadn’t had a clue there had been any parties going on? He was surely the only person in No 10 who hadn’t known what was going on?

Case started mumbling. He took his duties really seriously. Seriously enough to have talked to some other civil servants who had told him there was no need to resign for having seen nothing. It could have happened to anyone. And it was just a mystery that he had decided to recuse himself as a party that he had known nothing about had taken place in his own office. And … And … And …

Wragg joined in. Did Case also think it hysterically funny that Martin Reynolds – aka Party Marty – was lined up to become Saudi ambassador? The one place where he couldn’t get pissed? Case looked almost tearful. Chronicle of a death foretold.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Charles tells Commonwealth leaders dropping Queen is ‘for each to decide’

The Prince of Wales has told Commonwealth leaders that keeping the Queen as head of state or becoming a republic is “a matter for each member country to decide”. Charles made the comments during the opening ceremony of a summit of Commonwealth prime ministers and presidents in Rwanda. He said he believed such fundamental changes could be made “calmly and without rancour”.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Tenants who are on benefits will be offered new package to help them buy their own homes as Boris Johnson rekindles Thatcher's 'Right to Buy' revolution

Benefits income could be used to get mortgages under plans being unveiled by Boris Johnson to relaunch his premiership. In the wake of the Tory confidence vote meltdown, the PM is making a major speech in Lancashire vowing to revive Margaret Thatcher's housing revolution for low-income families. He will announce...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Reynolds
Person
Karin Smyth
Person
Alex Allan
Person
Simon Case
Person
John Mcdonnell
Person
William Wragg
Person
Carrie Symonds
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

‘Show them our pecs’: G7 leaders mock Putin’s bare-chested horse-riding

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations have mocked the macho image of Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Germany dominated by the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine. As the leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps on Sunday, the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, asked if their jackets should come off – or if they should even disrobe further.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Rwanda Panda
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Buckingham Palace Reportedly Missed A Powerful Opportunity By Not Releasing Monarch’s Photo With Lilibet, Royal Commentator Claims

Queen Elizabeth met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, for the first time during her Platinum Jubilee. The 1-year-old also celebrated her birthday in the United Kingdom, but it’s unclear if the Queen was there to celebrate with the Sussexes and their friends. But unlike her older brother, Archie, Lilibet didn’t pose...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Prince Charles tells Commonwealth nations he won't stand in their way if they chose to ditch the Queen as head of state: Future king uses speech in Rwanda to tell world leaders he will support moves to become republics

Prince Charles today described his 'personal sorrow' over slavery and addressed the future of the Queen as head of state of Commonwealth nations in a landmark speech in Rwanda. Amid tensions in the Caribbean where several islands want to become republics, the future king said that the British Royal Family...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Deborah James: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Dame Deborah James has died aged 40 after a six-year battle with bowel cancer.The cancer campaigner, who was awarded a damehood in May for her tireless efforts in raising awareness of the disease, passed away peacefully at her family home on Tuesday 28 June.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.It is also the second biggest cancer killer, according to Bowel Cancer UK, behind only lung cancer. Bowel cancer claims the lives of more than 16,500 Britons a year, equivalent to 45 people each...
CANCER
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

336K+
Followers
81K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy