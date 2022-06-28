ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Be Advised: Vegetation Fire on Derby Lane in Paso Robles

By Paso Robles Press
 1 day ago
PASO ROBLES — Emergency units are currently responding to a fire on Derby Lane in Paso Robles.

According to a quick observation from Paso Robles Police Department, the fire appeared to have started around Derby Lane, where several structures were threatened. The fire spread south into the Canyon area between 4th Street and Orcutt Road.

Paso Fire and Cal Fire have several trucks and personnel on the ground protecting structures. CalFire Air has dropped several loads of fire retardants from fixed-wing assets, and the Cal Fire helicopter is making water drops as needed. It appears as if the vegetation fire is under control, but there is always a concern of re-ignition due to the dry conditions.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire was called in at approximately 11:18 a.m. today. Dark smoke can be seen throughout the city.

Please be advised as emergency personnel attend to the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information is available.

