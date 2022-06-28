Arizona State Fair announces September opening date

Fried food aficionados and carnival ride junkies now have a reason to start counting down to fall: The Arizona State fair has officially set its opening day to Friday, September 23.

The fair's current pre-sale promotion offers customers two admission tickets for $23 dollars.

The deal is available for 23 days.

The fair runs until Sunday, October 30 .

The Arizona State Fair experienced a record year in 2021, according to Carnivalwarehouse.com: Attendance totaled 1,589,951 fair-goers.

The website also ranked 2021's Arizona State Fair as the second best in the nation.

The Arizona State Fair is also currently accepting 2022 Non-Food Commercial Sales Vendor Application s on its website.

Arizona State Fairgrounds



1826 W. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Phoenix, AZ 85007 From I-10 westbound, take exit #143 C (19th Avenue exit)

RELATED: Final day of Pima County Fair draws big crowds

Attendance high as 2022 Pima County Fair enters final weekend

——-

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .