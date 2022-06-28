ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

PA Senate Race: Fetterman returning to campaign trail after stroke

By George Stockburger
 1 day ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will return to the campaign trail more than two months after suffering a stroke.

Fetterman, who currently serves as the Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, will join the Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania for a reception in Wynnewood, Montgomery County on July 21. Tickets for the private event range from $100-$2,900.

Fetterman has not been seen or spoken publically since suffering the stroke prior to the May 17 primary election. The Lt. Governor, who has released videos on social media since being hospitalized, said he “almost died” after ignoring warning signs for years and not taking his medicine.

Fetterman was taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on May 13 after feeling ill while campaigning for U.S. Senate.

Fetterman’s campaign said in a statement that the stroke was caused by a clot from his “heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.” His campaign says doctors believe he didn’t “suffer any cognitive damage” and that he’s “feeling much better.”

Fetterman also released a statement disclosing that he failed to follow up with his medical team after being diagnosed in 2017 with cardiomyopathy, a disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood throughout the body.

Fetterman’s cardiologist released a letter through the campaign saying that the Lt. Governor’s health conditions shouldn’t pose any risk to his ability to campaign, so long as he follows his doctors’ advice.

President Pro Tempore of the Senate Jake Corman temporarily assumed the duties of acting lieutenant governor, per a standard process under Pennsylvania law , when Fetterman underwent a procedure to receive a defibrillator. Fetterman has since resumed his duties while recovering in Braddock.

PA Senate Race: Fetterman leads Oz in early poll

Fetterman, who is 6-foot-8, has been open about his push to lose weight in the past. He weighed in at over 400 pounds before losing nearly 150 pounds in 2018.

Fetterman will face Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz in November’s race, which is among the most closely watched contests of the 2022 midterm elections. Fetterman won the Democratic primary with more than 58% of the vote.

Republicans are defending the seat after Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced his retirement, and Democrats have eyed the race as a prime pickup opportunity in a state that President Biden only narrowly carried in 2020.

