Columbus, OH

Seeking happy-hour specials? Check out High Bank Distillery's creative cocktails

By Cameron Teague Robinson, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 1 day ago
Happy hour has become a popular way for bars and restaurants to get new people into their establishments.

The chance for discounted drinks and food brings people out of their homes, even if it's just for a few hours.

Each week, this column features a place to check out. Up this week is High Bank Distillery, with two locations — in Grandview Heights and Gahanna.

From good shareable options and a long list of cocktails, High Bank Distillery offers a pleasing happy hour menu for everybody.

Have fun and be safe.

High Bank Distillery

Where: 1379 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna; 1051 Goodale Blvd, Columbus.

When: The High Bank Distillery in Gahanna holds happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays The location in Grandview Height's: from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Menu: The happy hour menu features half-off all High Bank cocktails, $2 off shareable items and $1 off beer and wine by the glass.

What stands out: At High Bank Distillery it's the drinks. Sure the shareables are good — who wouldn't want the deviled eggs, fish tacos, nachos, sticky chicken wings and much more for a discount?

Still, the drinks stand out. Awarded best creative cocktails in Columbus three years running, the cocktails are always at the top of the list to try. There's the High C made with High Bank vodka and Zest Vitamin Cbus juice (orange, grapefruit, lemon), and lightly carbonated.

The Churn Down for What is another good option made with house-made brown butter Whiskey War, amaro, mixed berry syrup and fresh lemon.

Beyond those two drinks, High Bank Distillery offers four creative gin, vodka and whiskey drinks to pair with four additional cocktails.

Cameron Teague Robinson CTeagueRob@gannett.com; Twitter: @cj_teague

