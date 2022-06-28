ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion

By AMANDA SEITZ
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1ZZd_0gOkTN2j00
Instagram-Abortions FILE - The Instagram app is displayed on a computer on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in New York. Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring its users to confirm their age before letting them view posts that offer up information about the procedure.

Over the last day, several Instagram accounts run by abortion rights advocacy groups have found their posts or stories hidden with a warning that described the posts as “sensitive content.” Instagram said it was working to fix the problem Tuesday, describing it as a “bug.”

In one example, Instagram covered a post on a page with more than 25,000 followers that shared text reading: "Abortion in America How You Can Help." The post went on to encourage followers to donate money to abortion organizations and to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strip constitutional protections for abortion.

The post was slapped with a warning from Instagram that covered the post, reading “This photo may contain graphic or violent content.”

Instagram's latest snafu follows an Associated Press report that Facebook and Instagram were promptly deleting posts that offered to mail out abortion pills in states that restrict their use. The tech platforms said they were deleting the posts because they violated policies against selling or gifting certain products, including pharmaceuticals, drugs and firearms.

Yet, the AP’s review found that similar posts offering to mail a gun or marijuana were not removed by Facebook. The company did not respond to questions about the discrepancy.

Berlin photographer Zoe Noble runs the Instagram page that had its post referencing abortion blocked for viewing. The page, which celebrates women who decide not to have children, has been live for over a year. Monday was the first time a post mentioning abortion was restricted by Instagram, although Noble has mentioned it many times before.

“I was really confused because we’ve never had this happen before, and we’ve talked about abortion before,” Noble said. “I was really shocked that the word abortion seemed to be flagged.”

The platform offers no way for users to dispute the restriction.

The AP identified nearly a dozen other posts that mentioned the word “abortion” and were subsequently covered up by Instagram. All of the posts were informational in nature, and none of the posts featured photos of abortions. An Instagram post by an AP reporter that asked people if they were experiencing the problem was also covered by the company on Tuesday, and required users to enter their age in order to view it.

The AP inquired about the problem on Tuesday morning. Hours later, Instagram’s communication department acknowledged the problem on Twitter, describing it as a glitch. A spokesman for Instagram-owner Meta Platforms Inc. said in an email that the company does not place age restrictions around its abortion content.

“We’re hearing that people around the world are seeing our ‘sensitivity screens,’ on many different types of content when they shouldn’t be. We’re looking into this bug and working on a fix now," the company tweeted.

Tech companies like Meta can hide details about how posts or keywords have been promoted or hidden from view, said Brooke Erin Duffy, a professor at Cornell University who studies social media.

“This can all take place behind the scenes, and it can be attributed to a glitch,” Duffy said. “We don’t know what happened. That’s what’s chilling about this.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Instagram Blames “Bug” After Posts About Abortion Are Hidden From Public View

Instagram said a technical “bug” was causing content to be placed behind “sensitivity screens” after the Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the company was hiding posts mentioning abortion from public view. Earlier on Tuesday, the AP identified nearly a dozen posts on Instagram that included information about abortion — not photos of abortions — that were covered by Instagram with the warning, “This photo may contain graphic or violent content.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Says "F*** the Supreme Court" After Jimmy Fallon Encourages HerNatasha Rothwell Narrates Planned Parenthood PSA: "Together, We Are a Force of Nature"Kamala...
INTERNET
WEKU

Instagram and Facebook begin removing posts offering abortion pills

WASHINGTON — Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure. Such social media posts ostensibly aimed to help women living in states...
INTERNET
extratv

Travis Barker Hospitalized: New Details

On Tuesday morning, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Travis was photographed on a gurney with medical crew and Kourtney beside him. It is unclear what the medical issue was, but it was severe enough for him to be transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Hollywood Reporter

Meadow Walker Shares Her Experience With Abortion While Condemning the “Absolutely Heartbreaking” Reversal of Roe v. Wade

Meadow Walker has shared her own abortion story while denouncing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. The 23-year-old model and daughter of late actor Paul Walker took to her Instagram to mark June 24 as “a huge setback in history” that has led to “a profound injustice to women across the United States.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Rodrigo Dedicates Lily Allen's 'F-- You' to the Supreme Court at Glastonbury'The Janes' Directors on "Unimaginable Anger" of Doc's Underground Abortion Activists as Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. WadePresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Boston

Dick's, Starbucks among companies to cover employees' abortion-related travel

BOSTON -  After the Supreme Court ruled on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, corporate giants from a range of industries pledged to provide support and financial assistance for employees — and, in some cases, their dependents — seeking abortions in states that outlaw the procedure. The court's decision to roll back the nearly 50-year-old landmark ruling, which protected the federal, constitutional right to an abortion, is expected to transform the landscape of reproductive health in America, leaving abortion policy up to individual states and paving the way for numerous states to pass new abortion restrictions. As of Friday afternoon, state...
BOSTON, MA
CNET

Instagram Fumbles Moderation of Abortion Content

Becca Rea-Tucker shared a photo of a pink cake she had baked bearing the message "pro-abortion" in white icing with her 252,000 Instagram followers. As Instagram users started to repost the cake photo, the Texas author and baker learned on Tuesday that Instagram had labeled the photo as "sensitive" for possibly containing "graphic or violent content." Others told Rea-Tucker Instagram had hidden the photo behind a warning and asked them to verify their age.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Drugs#Pharmaceuticals#The U S Supreme Court#Associated Press#Ap
HollywoodLife

Lauren Conrad Reveals Motherhood Taught Her To ‘Prioritize Self Care’ To Be ‘A Better Mom’

Lauren Conrad runs multiple successful businesses while also raising her adorable two kids, Liam 4, and Charlie, 2. The former reality TV star opened up about how motherhood helped develop her relationship with her work and herself, while speaking to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Before I had kids, I tended to burn the candle at both ends, but I think being a mom has forced me to prioritize,” she explained. “I’m not helpful to my kids if I’m exhausted all the time. So, it’s forced me to take care of myself so that I can be a better mom, which is good!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
97K+
Followers
108K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy