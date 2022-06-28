KACC installs board members

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army in Hutchinson has been able to give out many fans thanks to the generosity of the community and Westlake Ace Hardware. "The community has definitely answered the call," said Major Paul James with the Salvation Army. "Westlake ACE Hardware, they are going to be getting us 125 fans, which is a huge help. We so far have given out 139 fans and just over 60 fans last week."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO