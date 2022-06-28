ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, KS

KACC installs board members

By tsn-thestandard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC) met last Saturday, June...

Hutch Post

Rcat still short of drivers; service changes loom

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Reno County Area Transit prepares to revise its schedule this Friday, the county run bus service continues to look for drivers. According to Director Barb Lilyhorn, the department is still short of drivers. “Things really have not improved, in fact we are down another position,”...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Veterans Banner sign up events coming July 8 and 9

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Vieyra Honors Foundation is currently taking orders for the next cycle of Veterans Honor Banners to be displayed in downtown Hutchinson from mid-September thru Veterans Day 2022. In person sign up events are July 8 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and July 9 from...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Kingman, KS
Kingman, KS
Government
Hutch Post

Salvation Army tells Westlake fan drive numbers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army in Hutchinson has been able to give out many fans thanks to the generosity of the community and Westlake Ace Hardware. "The community has definitely answered the call," said Major Paul James with the Salvation Army. "Westlake ACE Hardware, they are going to be getting us 125 fans, which is a huge help. We so far have given out 139 fans and just over 60 fans last week."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch fireworks display is on the 4th at Fairgrounds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —The City of Hutchinson and Showalter Fireworks are having their annual display on the 4th of July. The annual Fireworks Extravaganza happens Monday night at the Kansas State Fairgrounds, Lot C at dusk. Also on Monday is the Patriots Parade, sponsored by Eagle Media. It starts at...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

6 hour closure Wednesday at Wichita’s North Junction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There will be a temporary closure at Wichita’s North Junction on Wednesday. The Kansas Department of Transportation says the northbound I-235 exit to northbound I-135 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Workers will be using that time to crane bridge beams onto the bridge piers. The construction is […]
WICHITA, KS
#Politics Local#Kacc
wichitabyeb.com

Dutch Bros Coffee sets a July opening date for Wichita

More coffee is coming to Wichita when Dutch Bros. arrives in town. The drive-thru coffee shop chain based out of Grants Pass, Oregon is slated for a July 8 opening. A representative confirmed the news to me today. Of course, that all is subject to change. The first of two locations will open at 2860 N. Maize Road.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Here’s where you can see fireworks this Fourth of July in Wichita

There are plenty of places to catch fireworks this Fourth of July. Here’s where you can catch them in the Wichita area before and on Independence Day. Thursday, June 30 | Bradley Fair | 7:30 p.m. Wichita native Injoy Fountain combines the styles of soul, rock and pop that...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Nickerson Elementary School placed in lockdown Wednesday morning

NICKERSON, Kan. — The report of an armed subject led officials to place Nickerson Elementary School into lockdown Wednesday morning. According to Steve Lutz of the Reno County Sheriff's Department, the family of Kristopher Gobble phoned law enforcement after they had an altercation with him. Because his known address was near the school, law enforcement asked that the building be placed in lockdown. Summer school was in session at the time.
NICKERSON, KS
KSN News

Wichita North High School lowering smokestack

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The smokestack at Wichita North High School is being lowered down to 50 feet. Merriam-Webster defines a smokestack as “a pipe or funnel through which smoke and gases are discharged.” The smokestack appears to have been part of the original construction of North which began in 1928, according to Wendy Johnson, […]
WICHITA, KS
News Break
Politics
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas continues to report more cases of COVID-19

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting almost 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 during the past week. In new numbers posted on Wednesday, the state was reporting 4,988 new cases with seven new deaths. For the pandemic, Kansas has had a total of 806,934 cases with 8,952 deaths.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

Big changes in the local food scene for three restaurants in Wichita

Wichita’s local food scene took a few hits this weekend. To kick things off, Magic Wok celebrated their last day of business on Saturday, June 25. The Chinese restaurant at 9504 W. Central closed after 41 years in business. This closing has been in the works for a while and not sudden, but still a tough loss for our dining scene.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Alpacas, goats, oh my! Kansas farm open for visitors

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever wanted to paint with alpacas? Perhaps, you are looking to pet some goats or escape the hustle and bustle of the city? Lazy Moon Ranch in Augusta may be the perfect spot for you to unwind. The family-owned hobby farm, situated about 15 miles east of Wichita, […]
WICHITA, KS
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Dog Parks in Wichita

Wichita is the largest and most populated city in Kansas. In the city, there are various places to see like different parks, museums, zoos, and gardens. If you have a dog, you may wonder what Wichita offers you and your furry friends. This article will cover the 5 best dog parks in Wichita, so you can plan your next fun day with your furry friend if in the area.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Wichita teacher survives tornado, train wreck in less than 2 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita Public Schools teacher and Andover resident who survived the April 29 tornado that tore through part of town and destroyed nearby homes was also one of more than 200 passengers on the Amtrak train that derailed Monday near Mendon, Missouri. The crash killed four people and injured dozens more. Two months ago, Allen Gallaway’s Andover home was less than half of a mile from a neighborhood the tornado destroyed. That night, he took cover with his fiancé. Both were uninjured, but lost power for several days. After Monday’s train crash, he’s survived two disasters in as many months. Tuesday, he spoke with Eyewitness News about what he’s been through.
WICHITA, KS

