With the media coverage surrounding Texas A&M this offseason, you’d think the Aggies were a National Championship favorite heading into 2022. That’s not the case. Texas A&M defeated Alabama last year but finished just 8-4 while losing to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and LSU. Jimbo Fisher did have this squad ranked within the top five following the conclusion of the 2020 season, and there’s hope the Aggies ascend to a new level after signing two excellent recruiting classes. Two big questions lie in a three-man quarterback battle and a five-star-laden defensive front that must replace all four starters.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO