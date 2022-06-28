Bucks County Offers Plenty of Proximity to Shedding Modern-Day Stress — And Dress
Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing optional destination a try.
Admittedly, it’s not for everyone.
But there are healthful upsides to being sans clothes. A report on NBC’s Today Show, for example, noted better sleep and a healthful lift of metabolism among those who occasionally shed their coverings.
These convenient destinations give Bucks Countians the opportunity to doff their inhibitions — lots of them — and enjoy the summer outdoor season:
- Sunny Rest, Palmerton, Pa. This Pocono Mountain resort has been unblushingly welcoming guests since 1945
- Goodland Country Club, Hackettstown, Pa. This destination has members, but day guests can pay just $40 for a weekday frolic
- Beachwood Lodge, Ashville, Pa. The resort also welcomes visitors just for the day ($40) but has rooms and tent/trailer sites for overnighters
- A New Hope-adjacent B&B, listed on the NGL website, involves the shortest Bucks County commute of all. It caters, however, to a gay, male clientele only
Escapists who don’t mind a further drive can travel to Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook, N.J. It may be three hours one way, but it’s economical ($15 to admit a car) and provides a true sand-surf experience with no tan lines.
