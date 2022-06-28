ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County Offers Plenty of Proximity to Shedding Modern-Day Stress — And Dress

Bucks County provides relatively easy access to getaways that involve relatively little packing, including one New Jersey beach.Image via iStock.

Bucks County vacationers who want to truly escape modern life are well positioned. After navigating a relatively short commute from the area (less than 90 minutes) a unique getaway awaits. All it takes is a tankful of gas, some sunscreen, and perhaps a dose of bravery to give a clothing optional destination a try.

Admittedly, it’s not for everyone.

But there are healthful upsides to being sans clothes. A report on NBC’s Today Show, for example, noted better sleep and a healthful lift of metabolism among those who occasionally shed their coverings.

These convenient destinations give Bucks Countians the opportunity to doff their inhibitions — lots of them — and enjoy the summer outdoor season:

  1. Sunny Rest, Palmerton, Pa. This Pocono Mountain resort has been unblushingly welcoming guests since 1945
  2. Goodland Country Club, Hackettstown, Pa. This destination has members, but day guests can pay just $40 for a weekday frolic
  3. Beachwood Lodge, Ashville, Pa. The resort also welcomes visitors just for the day ($40) but has rooms and tent/trailer sites for overnighters
  4. A New Hope-adjacent B&B, listed on the NGL website, involves the shortest Bucks County commute of all. It caters, however, to a gay, male clientele only

Escapists who don’t mind a further drive can travel to Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook, N.J. It may be three hours one way, but it’s economical ($15 to admit a car) and provides a true sand-surf experience with no tan lines.

