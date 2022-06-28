ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Massive Shark Surfaces Off Ocean City, Virginia Beach

By Cecilia Levine
 1 day ago
Freya Photo Credit: OCEARCH

A white shark weighing in at 883 pounds was tracked off Virginia Beach and Ocean City, MD.

Freya, as she was dubbed by shark research group OCEARCH, was "pinged" June 23 in Virginia Beach but had made her way to the Ocean City shoreline as of June 27, according to the OCEARCH shark tracker.

A "ping" happens when an animal tag breaks the surface of the water, sending data.

The sub-adult female was first tagged in Onslow Bay in March 2021 and is approximately 11.26 feet long.

In the last month she's traveled along the Pamlico Sound along the Virginia Coast to the Maryland shore.

Freya's name was chosen by OCEARCH's partner Sea World, which translates to "Noble Woman". Freya was named in homage to the noble women researchers on both Expedition Carolinas and on all past research expeditions who are working to uncover crucial shark insights related to their species' conservation.

Comments / 78

Michael Williams
1d ago

There is another Great White Shark name ( Queen ) which is the biggest known Female shark and the scientist finds her all over the Globe 🌎 and feeds her 🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬

❤️Ayiti Cherie❤️
1d ago

Mather nature is off balance. so the animals are off balance as well. they are more aggressive and are living survival instincts.. adapting to the ways of the world and how mother nature is evolving

Wanda Turner
1d ago

Sharks will travel up and down the East Coast, the water getting warmer but you have boaters out chumming for sharks so that is drawing them in as well, people fishing off the beaches, and so on people splashing the water, you have surfers looks like seal’s you all know this by watching on tv, so the water is not clear it’s mostly murky your taking the risk.

