Massive Shark Surfaces Off Ocean City, Virginia Beach

Freya Photo Credit: OCEARCH

A white shark weighing in at 883 pounds was tracked off Virginia Beach and Ocean City, MD.

Freya, as she was dubbed by shark research group OCEARCH, was "pinged" June 23 in Virginia Beach but had made her way to the Ocean City shoreline as of June 27, according to the OCEARCH shark tracker.

A "ping" happens when an animal tag breaks the surface of the water, sending data.

The sub-adult female was first tagged in Onslow Bay in March 2021 and is approximately 11.26 feet long.

In the last month she's traveled along the Pamlico Sound along the Virginia Coast to the Maryland shore.

Freya's name was chosen by OCEARCH's partner Sea World, which translates to "Noble Woman". Freya was named in homage to the noble women researchers on both Expedition Carolinas and on all past research expeditions who are working to uncover crucial shark insights related to their species' conservation.

