If you happened to tune in to Jeopardy! last night (June 29th), then you watched an Iowan kick some butt!. According to a new article from the Des Moines Register, Halley Ryherd came out on top during the latest episode of Jeopardy! on Wednesday night. She was in the lead going into Final Jeopardy!, and since all three contestants had the wrong answer, she still ended up on top, with a total of $5,999.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO