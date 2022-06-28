ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Fireworks show at Lake Stephens announced

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anfDI_0gOkSetB00

BECKLEY, WV ( WVNS ) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announced the 2022 July 3rd Fireworks Show will be hosted at Lake Stephens.

Public responds to Appalachian Power’s proposed rate increase

The spectacular fireworks show will begin at 10 pm at Lake Stephens. Attendees can view the fireworks from the beach, dam area and the water. Parking is free, but regular beach and marina fees apply, $3 for the daily beach pass and $7 for the daily launch pass.

The beach at Lake Stephens will open at 5 pm and remain open until after the fireworks show. The splash pad, aqua park and overlook will be closed for the event. There will be a live DJ, concession stand and Little Jimmies Italian Ice will be there as well.

Any questions or concerns are encouraged to contact by email lakestephenswv@gmail.com or by
phone 304-934-5323.

