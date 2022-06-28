Pop-Up BBQ at Mobile Police Precinct

More departments should use this kind of program with residents. It's always a bummer when you get pulled over and will usually cost you if you get a ticket. Sometimes, it really isn't your fault, you might not be aware of how fast you're going or maybe a light is out in your vehicle and you missed it. One local police department is trying a new approach when it comes to pulling over and it really benefits everyone in the area.
Good seafood is hard to find in the Hudson Valley. That's why Dutchess County residents loved Bonefish Grill. Many were saddened when the place suddenly closed in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bonefish Grill closed their doors permanently just as New York entered the third phase of reopening. Bonefish Grill was one of the first restaurants to offer a large-scale outdoor seating area but it wasn't enough to keep the doors open. Bonefish even offered online discount codes good through this past weekend through a Facebook ad.
Mama Roux, a restaurant in Newburgh, have teamed up with some performers to combine their brunch specials with a drag show. Victoria Bohmore is host and the leading lady. She’s been performing for more than two decades. Behind the hair and makeup is George Connelly, who was introduced to drag while working at a bar in Baltimore.
A popular Poughkeepsie area bagel shop has permanently closed, with no explanation. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but it's always sad to see one unexpectedly close. Back in April, we reported about Bagel World in Kingston,...
Be advised due to the Mobile Police Precinct at Liberty Street and South Street; alternate side of the street parking rules will be suspended on the areas currently impacted by the Police Department’s 90-day no parking, no stopping, no standing period with parking restrictions. The alternate side of the...
One of the most well loved organizations in the Poughkeepsie area and beyond is The Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie. The folks at The Children’s Home realize the importance of a good and loving upbringing and how it can mold a child’s whole life. Unfortunately, there are children all over the Hudson Valley who do not have the luxury of a good upbringing. Children from broken and/or abusive homes. And that’s where the Children’s Home of Poughkeepsie comes in.
POUGHKEEPSIE – City officials have announced that the two municipal pools are open as of Wednesday, June 29. City residents can use the pools at Pulaski and Spratt Parks for free again this year. The city plans to keep the pools open until August 29. Both the Pulaski Park...
Most of the speakers at a Saugerties Planning Board public hearing on Ryley O’Connor’s plan to open a new repair shop off High Falls Road agreed: Ryley is a nice person. For people living nearby on High Falls Road that was not the point. At least 10 neighbors...
Two separate incidents over the weekend resulted in multiple victims, all under the age of 23, being transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Hospital in Cornwall for gunshot wounds. June 25, 2022 Transport & Incident. During the early hours of Saturday, June 25th, two Beacon residents, one male, and the other...
A Middletown restaurant that switched to takeout orders only in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic has not turned back from what owners say has been a successful business model. The phone at Asian 211 Bistro rings often, and DoorDash orders keep coming through. But the COVID-19 pandemic presented...
The City of Newburgh’s annual Independence Day fireworks display has returned and is scheduled for July 3, 2022!. The fireworks display will be launched at 1 Washington Street (a.k.a. People’s Waterfront Park -adjacent to Gully’s restaurant), on Sunday, July 3, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Setup time will begin at 6:00 p.m. Due to safety reasons around the launch site, the public will not be allowed to enter 1 Washington Street until after the event has concluded.
Can we talk about summer? When I think of summer I think about beach vacations with lots of fresh seafood dinners. The truth is, I haven’t been to the beach in years, and to be honest, that wouldn’t even be my first choice for a vacation. But I still have that vision. The one thing about it that does ring true is the part about fresh seafood. I love seafood, especially lobster.
People don't like change, especially when it happens to their favorite pizza joint. Sometimes change can be a good thing like when you get a brand new car, a promotion at work or when weed finally gets legalized in your state. Other times, it can be a huge bummer like when your favorite restaurant closes or you wake up to find out your wife is now dating a yoga instructor. But then there are times when change just isn't as big of a deal as it seems.
POUGHKEEPSIE – An ongoing investigation into drug sales in Dutchess County resulted in a two-family home being raided just before dawn on Wednesday morning. Several people were taken from the building and charges are pending. Members of the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Team (VGNET) were...
Check out our list of Fourth of July events around Orange and Ulster counties. Don't see your town's fireworks display or event? Information can be sent to kcroke1@gannett.com or hclark@gannett.com. July 1. Accord: Accord Speedway will host a "Fireworks Extravaganza" presented by Dan's Towing and the Dave Flach Memorial Race....
They say when your ears are ringing, it means someone is talking about you. For me, it means someone is talking about a new pizzeria. I grew up in the Hudson Valley, but before moving back to the area in 2021, I've been living in different places across the United States for the past decade. Every time I relocated, I would try, and inevitably fail, to find pizza that lived up to the kind I used to wolf down in my hometown. Was I a snob? No, I'm just a New Yorker with standards. That's why a recent Facebook post in the East Fishkill Community group caught my eye.
Can you guess which Westchester eatery Far & Wide ranked as one of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in America?. Food lovers in Westchester County have it so good. No matter which sort of meal or cuisine they’re craving, there’s a restaurant in the 914 to satisfy. So, when online travel site Far & Wide put together its list of the “35 Most Delicious Middle Eastern Restaurants in the U.S.,” it was hardly surprising that a Westchester eatery earned a place on it.
Those of us that have been around the Hudson Valley for a while, especially the Ulster County area, remember the Little Bear Restaurant in Woodstock. I remember going to the Little Bear for the first time in the 1980s. My friend Keith took me there and made me try the cold sesame noodles. They were delicious, as was the rest of the meal.
Police are asking the public for help after two shootings a day apart left three people injured. The shootings took place in Orange County on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26 in the city of Newburgh. Police were alerted to the first shooting around 3 a.m. when they were...
The Hudson Valley has seen some significant changes over the past couple of years, and much of that has to do with the covid pandemic. The whole world has seen changes, but today we’re talking about the Hudson Valley. The pandemic has affected individuals, families, schools, and businesses. One...
