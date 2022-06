Submitted by Ahndrea Blue, President/CEO, Making A Difference Foundation. Next to air and water, food is the most basic human need – even above shelter and clothing. When people don’t have their need for food met, several things happen within the community: people, just like you and me, lose hope and dignity. Desperation sets in and there is a spike in crime where people take what they need instead of being served. Desperation to meet basic needs breeds fear, isolation, and distrust of others.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO