Beckley, WV

Hospice of Southern WV named five-star hospice facility

By Seth McVey
 1 day ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hospice of Southern West Virginia ( HSWV ) has been recognized as a five-star hospice, an achievement that places HSWV in the top hospices in the country.

Only 195 hospices of the 2,026 hospices in the United States have been awarded the rating that gives them the five-star status. The rating is scored through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Hospice Survey ( CAHPS )

The CAHPS Hospice Survey focuses on: communication with family, getting timely help, treating patients with respect, emotional and spiritual support, help for pain and symptoms, training family to care for the patient, rating of the hospice and willingness to recommend this hospice.

“We firmly believe we provide exceptional care to our patients and families. To have CMS validate that belief with a 5-star rating based on the experiences of our patients and families’ is quite an honor.  We are proud to provide a special kind of care to our patients and their families in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, and Wyoming counties.”

Janett Green, Chief Executive Officer of HSWV
#Hospices#Medicare#Wyoming Counties#Hospice Of Southern Wv#Cahps#Appalachian Power#Cms#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

WVNS

