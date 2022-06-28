ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Audio: Plans for a Lincoln County Based Rail Park Forge Ahead

huskeradio.com
 1 day ago

Last week the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation announced they’d be receiving 30 Million Dollars in matching funds for a Rail Park based in Lincoln County. Gary...

www.huskeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
huskeradio.com

Special Elk Season At Capacity

Access to land included in the special Elk Depredation season area is extremely limited at this time, as landowners have indicated they are at capacity for the number of hunters they can safely allow. Because the season is for private land only, permits, while unlimited, are restricted by one’s ability to gain access to the 873-square-mile area included in the season according to the North Platte Bulletin. After the June 21 announcement about the July season by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, landowners received an overwhelming number of calls. For that reason, hunters are reminded to gain permission for access before purchasing a permit for the special season.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Offices Completes NEBRASKAland Days Grant

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office completed an overtime grant for the NEBRASKAland Days Celebration. The grant was funded by the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety to allow more Deputies to be on patrol during the events. According to a Facebook Post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office; Deputies conducted two-hundred-sixty traffic stops resulting in eighty citations. Deputies arrested two drivers for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and three occupants for possession of Methamphetamine. Additionally, twenty-five citations were issued for Minor in Possession of Alcohol, three for Possession of Marijuana, five citations for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, multiple citations for Open Container of Alcohol and two warrants for arrest.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Three Suspects Charged With Meth in Lincoln County

Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies charged three people with meth possession Sunday in separate incidents according to the North Platte Bulletin. Wesley Sharp and Debra Huntington were arrested late Sunday morning in a van at the Sutherland Reservoir. Mark Michaels was arrested that evening in his car in a neighborhood on the west side of North Platte.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln County, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Traffic
North Platte, NE
Government
North Platte, NE
Traffic
Local
Nebraska Government
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
North Platte, NE
City
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy