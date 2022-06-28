Audio: Plans for a Lincoln County Based Rail Park Forge Ahead

Access to land included in the special Elk Depredation season area is extremely limited at this time, as landowners have indicated they are at capacity for the number of hunters they can safely allow. Because the season is for private land only, permits, while unlimited, are restricted by one’s ability to gain access to the 873-square-mile area included in the season according to the North Platte Bulletin. After the June 21 announcement about the July season by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, landowners received an overwhelming number of calls. For that reason, hunters are reminded to gain permission for access before purchasing a permit for the special season.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO