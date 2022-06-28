Lutheran Air celebrates 10,000 patient flights

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
The Grand Canyon is an immense, vibrantly painted geological wonder, treasured for its awe-inspiring stratified architecture, which has been spectacularly sculpted over millions of years. Up close, it will blow your mind and take your breath away—and if you've visited recently, it may also violently flush your colon and have you projectile vomiting your granola bars.
More than 800 flights across the US were cancelled on Sunday, according to data from FlightAware. Over 6,500 US flights were also delayed on Sunday as travel chaos hits the airline industry. Airlines are battling pilot shortages and delays as travel returns to pre-pandemic levels.
Sometimes you call a spade a spade. A woman who rudely put her feet up for over an hour on her Emirates flight deserves to be called out as an offensive slob, particularly considering the setting on Middle Eastern carrier. But shame on the crew for just ignoring her. No...
Comments / 0