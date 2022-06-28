ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Lakes, WI

New art gallery opens in downtown Three Lakes

By Morgan Johnson
WJFW-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFine art is not usually the first thing that comes to mind when people think of the Northwoods. Collette Sorgel in Three Lakes is hoping to change that. “The Northwoods is a great place for art and art galleries," said Collette. That’s part...

WJFW-TV

Life Link III Celebrates 1 year with Rhinelander Base

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Life Link III is a medical service company that serves throughout Wisconsin, helping those in emergency for more than 35 years. Their base at the Oneida county airport opened 13 months ago, so they celebrated their one year anniversary of the base and grand opening that was delayed.
RHINELANDER, WI
langladecounty.org

Visit Langlade County's Hillbilly Hilton

The Lumbercamp segment of the trail passes through the old Norem Lumber Camp, which operated in the 1920s and '30s. All that remains of the camp are some log foundations and a root cellar, which has been turned into a rough bunk house dubbed the Hillbilly Hilton. The small sod-roofed...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
antigotimes.com

Area 4th of July Events

Holiday Flea Market – Friday, July 1st 7am-4pm Langlade County Fairgrounds, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. Find great items for any occasion at this popular flea market. Come see the treasures and give them a new home. Admission is $2 per adult. Free parking. For more information, please call 715-526-9769.
ANTIGO, WI
WJFW-TV

Safe Waters

RHINELANDER Wis (WJFW) - With the 4th of July right around the corner, many people are going to be out on the lake in boats enjoying the holiday. But it’s important to make sure that you stay safe while out on the lake. "Keep the alcohol on shore. Don’t...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Snowshoe Baseball Returns

LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- A Northwoods favorite is back in Lake Tomahawk. Snowshoe Baseball and the Snowhawks returned last week and they're ready to take on all challengers. Today, the challengers were the Lake Tomahawk Police and Fire Department. Next week, according to Head Coach Jeff Smith, is the biggest...
LAKE TOMAHAWK, WI
WJFW-TV

Vigil for Hannah Miller one year after her death

RHINELANDER - Thursday will be the one year anniversary of the death of Hannah Miller, and some community members are organizing a vigil to remember her. The vigil will take place Thursday at 6:30 in Pioneer Park. The event will have drinks, music and activities such as hair braiding and face painting.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Highway Worker - 3229020

JOB DUTIES: Maintain highways, municipal and rural roads, airport runways, and rights-of-way. Duties include patching broken or eroded pavement, repairing guard rails, highway markers, and snow fences. May also mow or clear brush from a long road or plow snow from roadway. The Highway Worker position is to perform a variety of skilled and unskilled labor and equipment operations in the construction and maintenance of highways, bridges, equipment, and county facilities. Operates a variety of light road maintenance and construction equipment and tools to perform road surface and shoulder maintenance such as paving, shouldering, grading, sweeping, sealcoating, patching, snow removal and drift control, and de-icing applications. Performs shoulder to right-of-way maintenance such as removing debris and hazards, cutting brush and trees, mowing roadsides, and vegetative management. Inspects, installs, replaces, and maintains culverts and drainage. Maintains, repairs, and replaces roadside structures such as guardrails, road markings, bridge decks, snow and security fences, and signs. Performs routine, preventative maintenance and cleaning of vehicles and equipment. Monitors equipment operating condition identifies concerns and reports issues to Superintendents.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries June 24, 2022

Hazel Marion (Kuhnert) Kell, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Aspirus Seasons of Life Hospice House in Woodruff, WI. Hazel was born August 14, 1930 and was the daughter of Emma Zahrt and Robert Kuhnert. Hazel married Wilbert A. Kell on June 11, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church in the town of Easton. The couple celebrated 56 loving years together. Hazel worked at GTE Telephone Co, farmed, and worked at Lemke’s Cheese Co.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Associate Underwriter Camps - 3227878

JOB DUTIES: Senior level Underwriter will require advanced skills, knowledge and experience. Within established binding authority and in compliance with filings, effectively write and retain profitable business to meet company objectives. Using various sources of information, analyze, evaluate, make, and document decisions to achieve profitable underwriting results on transactions for prospective, new business, and existing customers. Recognize exposures to loss, identify coverage alternatives, develop risk management recommendations, and adequately price to an expected profitable level. Negotiate solutions keeping the customer in mind. Decline/ nonrenewal business not meeting underwriting standards. Communicate with all customers professionally, respectfully, and timely. Communicate with supervisor on issues exceeding binding authority and through monthly letters on territory issues. Develop and maintain a positive working relationship with the sales force. Provide support in the production and service of profitable business. Explain and help develop an understanding of coverages, forms, guidelines, and underwriting philosophies.
RHINELANDER, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Authorities search Hwy. 86 property for Tomahawk-area man missing since Nov. 2021

LINCOLN COUNTY – Authorities are continuing their search for a Tomahawk-area man who has been missing since late last year. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, June 22, an “extensive search” of a property on State Hwy. 86 west of Tomahawk was launched. The Sheriff’s Office said the property was the last location David Lee Strahota, age 61, described as being 5’4” tall and weighing 200 pounds, was seen.
TOMAHAWK, WI
WJFW-TV

Corrections Officer - Sheriff's Office - 3223048

JOB DUTIES: Oneida County is accepting applications to fill vacancies and establish an ongoing eligibility list for full-time Corrections Officers with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Required. ass D - Regular (Auto, Light Truck, Moped) Required. Qualified applicants must have a...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: June 27, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, June 27:. On 06/22/2022 deputies were alerted to a possible drunk driver in the area of USH 51 and CTH Q in the Town of Pine River. The first deputy in the area located the suspect vehicle and stopped it for the reported violation. Upon making contact with the driver, a Merrill man, 39, he was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was put through a series of SFSTs, and as a result of those tests was placed under arrest for first offense OWI and operating without a license.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI

