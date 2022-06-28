New art gallery opens in downtown Three Lakes

JOB DUTIES: Maintain highways, municipal and rural roads, airport runways, and rights-of-way. Duties include patching broken or eroded pavement, repairing guard rails, highway markers, and snow fences. May also mow or clear brush from a long road or plow snow from roadway. The Highway Worker position is to perform a variety of skilled and unskilled labor and equipment operations in the construction and maintenance of highways, bridges, equipment, and county facilities. Operates a variety of light road maintenance and construction equipment and tools to perform road surface and shoulder maintenance such as paving, shouldering, grading, sweeping, sealcoating, patching, snow removal and drift control, and de-icing applications. Performs shoulder to right-of-way maintenance such as removing debris and hazards, cutting brush and trees, mowing roadsides, and vegetative management. Inspects, installs, replaces, and maintains culverts and drainage. Maintains, repairs, and replaces roadside structures such as guardrails, road markings, bridge decks, snow and security fences, and signs. Performs routine, preventative maintenance and cleaning of vehicles and equipment. Monitors equipment operating condition identifies concerns and reports issues to Superintendents.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO