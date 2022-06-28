ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, CT

Clinton Takes Next Step Toward Town Planner

 1 day ago

The Clinton Town Council has unanimously approved a job description for the town planner. The town will post the post and begin searching for applicants once the new fiscal year starts in July. The inclusion of a fulltime town planner is something the town has seriously contemplated for a...

