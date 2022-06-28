Clinton Takes Next Step Toward Town Planner

North Haven Girl Scouts held a town-wide Bridging Ceremony on June 9, advancing scouts in five troops to the next level of scouting. One scout, Paola Frunzio, earned the Gold Award, the highest achievement that can be earned in Girl Scouting. The award has national standards and represents an individual’s accomplishments, leadership, commitment, creativity, and personal effort in contributing to making their community a better place to live. Girl Scouts of Connecticut CEO Diana Mahoney attended this year’s ceremony. Troops bridging this year were: Ambassador Troop 60109 bridged to Adult, Senior Troop 60160 bridged to Ambassador, Junior Troops 60151 and 60421 bridged to Cadette, Brownie Troops 60145 and 60027 bridged to Junior, and Daisy Troops 60421 and 60071 bridged to Brownie.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO