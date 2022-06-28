ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz offer head coaching job to Celtics assistant Will Hardy, report says

By Jeff Tavss
 1 day ago
The Utah Jazz are reportedly close to hiring the team's next head coach.

Respected NBA reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted Tuesday that the Jazz are "closing in on deal" to hire Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Utah has offered 34-year-old Hardy the job to replace longtime coach Quin Snyder. Wojnarowski adds that Hardy, who has never been a head coach, is finalizing a five-year deal to accept the job.

Before joining the Celtics, Hardy worked with the San Antonio Spurs under Gregg Popovich after playing college basketball at Williams.

