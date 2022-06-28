ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Amazon to Add Aqib Talib to ‘TNF’ Coverage

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0515Ih_0gOkRBWR00

The former All-Pro cornerback will join Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick as analysts for the streaming service.

Former All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is reportedly set to join Amazon’s broadcast crew for Thursday Night Football this upcoming season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport .

Talib will reportedly be involved in pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, per Rapoport, joining Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick as analysts for the streaming service. Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson will serve as the main wraparound studio host for Prime Video’s TNF broadcast.

Ryan Glasspiegel of The New York Post first reported Talib’s potential involvement with Amazon, but suggested that the 36-year-old would not be a desk analyst. Glasspiegel also reported that former Rams All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth would be joining alongside Talib, though there has been no further indication of Whitworth’s involvement with the streaming service.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Talib garnered acclaim from his peers and fans as a color commentator at Fox Sports during the 2021 season. It remains unclear if he will continue on with the network in ’22.

A five-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 champion, Talib played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos and Rams. He announced his retirement from football in Sept. ’20.

Talib is the latest notable figure to join Amazon’s revamped TNF coverage. Longtime NBC play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels will serve in the same role for Prime Video and will be joined in the booth by ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Prime Video’s first Thursday Night Football broadcast will take place on September 15.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Reportedly Died On Monday At 76

One of the most-groundbreaking quarterbacks in the history of football died on Monday. Marlin Briscoe, the first Black quarterback in the history of the AFL, died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports. "His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at...
NORWALK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Kelly Slater
Person
Charissa Thompson
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Al Michaels
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dolphins cornerback joining Amazon's TNF crew

With all of the changes that have happened to the broadcasting teams this offseason, Amazon’s Thursday Night Football crew is becoming one that might be must-watch. On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced that former Miami Dolphins cornerback Aqib Talib will be joining the crew for pre-game, halftime and postgame. Talib unites with Charissa Thompson, who will be hosting the shows.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Rams, Seahawks, Geno Smith, D.K. Metcalf

Rams sixth-round S Quentin Lake admits he felt pressure to succeed in college given he’s the son of former Steelers’ All-Pro S Carnel Lake. “I’d say it’s less pressure now than it was in college,” Lake said, via the team’s official site. “I thought about changing my number, too, just because it’s a new journey for me, but I was like, I had to. I ain’t had a different number all throughout elementary, college, high school. Just because I respect him so much. It’s a respect thing at that point.”
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Espn College Football#Nfl Network#American Football#Fox Sports#Prime Video#The New York Post#Rams All Pro#Fubotv#Tnf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

79K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy