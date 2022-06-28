ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

DeBose, Kotsur, Eilish among 397 invited to film Academy

By LINDSEY BAHR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26pZny_0gOkQWqf00
Oscars-New Members This combination of photos shows some of the new members named to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, top row from left, Andrew Ahn, Mariano Barroso, Lori Tan Chinn, Pawo Choyning Dorji, and Robin de Jesús, second row from left, Jamie Dornan, Billie Eilish, Ryusuke Hamaguchi , Jeremy O. Harris, and Gaby Hoffmann, third row from left, Amir Jadidi, Troy Kotsur, Adele Lim, Olga Merediz, and Hidetoshi Nishijima, bottom row from left, Finneas O’Connell, Jesse Plemons, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Anya Taylor-Joy. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

Recent Oscar winners Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Billie Eilish are among the 397 individuals who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The organization that puts on the Oscars said Tuesday that 44 percent of the 2022 class identifies as women, 50 percent come from outside of the U.S. and 37 percent are from underrepresented ethnic and racial communities. If the invitees accept, which most do, they will have voting privileges at the 95th Academy Awards.

Actors invited this year include Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessie Buckley, Gaby Hoffman, “Belfast” co-stars Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe, as well as Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both of “The Power of the Dog.” There is also a significant international presence as well, with invites going to Iran’s Amir Jadidi (“A Hero”), Norway’s Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”), France’s Vincent London (“Titane”), Nigeria’s Funke Akindele (“Jenifa”) and Japan’s Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”).

Directors on the list include Andrew Ahn (“Fire Island”), Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard”), Mary Lambert (“Pet Sematary II”), Amy Seimetz (“She Dies Tomorrow”) and Isabel Sandoval (“Lingua Franca”).

Several people, including “Flee” director Jonas Poher Rasmussen, “Drive My Car” writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and “CODA” writer-director Sian Heder, were invited in multiple branches, but they must choose one when accepting.

In the music branch, Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell was also invited, alongside Dan Romer (“Luca”) and Nathan Johnson (“Knives Out”). And writing branch invitees include Jeremy O. Harris (“Zola”), Adele Lim (“Crazy Rich Asians”), Alex Ross Perry (“Listen Up Philip”), Jon Spaihts (“Dune”) and Craig Mazin (“The Hangover Part II”).

Every year the academy invites a new batch of entertainment professionals to join the organization. Though an Oscar nomination is not a requirement, it is often a starting point. The 2022 class of invitees, for instance, includes 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners.

The academy has for years put a special emphasis on diversifying their ranks. If all accept from this year's class, 34 percent of the academy would be women, 19 percent from an underrepresented community and 23 percent from outside of the United States.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Billie Eilish, Ariana DeBose, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi Among 397 Invitees to Join The Academy

While it feels like movie fans everywhere are still recovering from last awards season, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is quickly preparing for 2023 with newly announced invites for some of Hollywood’s hottest stars. The list of 397 artists is made up of 44% women, 37% belonging to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50% are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States. If all the candidates accept then it would bring The Academy to 34% women, 19% non-white, and 23% non-American.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Funke Akindele
Person
Amy Seimetz
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Craig Mazin
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
musictimes.com

Lorde Glastonbury 2022: Singer Brings Out THESE Guests, Debuts New Hairstyle

Lorde had a successful Glastonbury Music Festival set as she brought out two special guests and ditched her curly brown locks to debut a new hairstyle. According to NME, the New Zealand songwriter took the Pyramid Stage on Sunday when she called singers Clairo and Arlo Parks on stage to sing her hit track "Stone At The Nail Salon" from her album "Solar Power."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Lorde Debuts Sun-Kissed Blonde Hair During Glastonbury Festival 2022

Do blondes have more fun? That's a question Lorde can answer since she recently joined the club! The singer, 25, debuted newly dyed, platinum locks during her performance at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, June 26, in England. She wore her blonde tresses in loose waves with a middle part. The change comes after […]
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Bay Resurrects Platinum Dunes, Signs First-Look Deal with Universal

Filmmaker Michael Bay has resurrected his Platinum Dunes banner and found a new home for the storied production company. The director, known for his Transformers movies and the Bad Boys franchise, has reunited with Brad Fuller, his former producing partner, in bringing Dunes back. The company has signed a first-look deal with Universal, the studio behind his most recent action movie, Ambulance.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Booms With $72M Bow, 'Ambulance' DOAEvents of the Week: 'The Kardashians,' 'Ambulance' and MoreEiza Gonzalez on 'Ambulance,' 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Changes and the Ambitious 'Three-Body Problem' “Michael Bay is not only...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Oscars#The 95th Academy Awards#World#Jenifa#Hidetoshi Nishijima Lrb
PopCrush

How Taylor Swift Helped Inspire ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Amazon Prime Video's new series adapted from the book trilogy of the same name, has become an overnight sensation, and it's partly thanks to Taylor Swift. The series was created by Jenny Han, the mastermind behind the Netflix hit To All The Boys I've Loved...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Dove Cameron Had “Imposter Syndrome” As A Disney Star

As Dove Cameron recently told the Los Angeles Times, she didn’t think her Disney days reflected the experience Miley Cyrus had. Or Selena Gomez. Or Zendaya. Or, frankly, any of the other women who got their start on Disney Channel. “I never looked at Miley [Cyrus] or Demi [Lovato]...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish Star as Glastonbury Draws Record Digital Audiences for BBC

Click here to read the full article. A star-studded Glastonbury 2022 edition has yielded record breaking audiences for the BBC across its digital platforms. Popular sets from the festival included Pyramid stage headliners Paul McCartney, who revealed surprise guests Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl, and Billie Eilish, as well as performances from Crowded House, Diana Ross, Little Simz, Megan Thee Stallion, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Sam Fender. Content was streamed a record 34.1 million times on streamer BBC iPlayer. This included 23 million live streams, the highest on record for a BBC program brand. The event was played 2.3 million...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Nigeria
Country
Norway
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ellie Goulding, Ingrid Michaelson, Sara Bareilles, Shawn Mendes and Joe Jonas

Will Taylor Swift finally get her first Academy Award nod? Her new song “Carolina,” which is for the movie Where the Crawdads Sing, is garnering serious Oscar buzz. Billboard points out she wasn’t nominated for The Hunger Games‘ “Safe and Sound” or 50 Shades of Grey‘s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” We don’t talk about Cats …
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
106K+
Followers
110K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy