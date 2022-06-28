Babyface To Release ‘Girls’ Night Out’ Album Featuring Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Doechii, And More

Click here to read the full article.

Following the arrival of his Ella Mai -assisted single, “ Keeps On Fallin’, ” Babyface announces this new album, Girls’ Night Out is coming this Fall.

Described as “a sonic journey through love, heartbreak and all of the emotions in between,” the album will feature some of R&B’s top female acts including Mai, Kehlani , Ari Lennox , Queen Naija , Doechii , and more. This marks his first full-length release since signing to Capitol Records.

Regarding his deal, Babyface shared in a statement, “I am extremely honored and humbled to be signing to a legacy label like Capitol. They have welcomed me with open arms and treat me like family. And, in the end, that is what it’s all about – doing what you love with people who have the same love for music as you do. I am very excited about the upcoming album and everyone on it. The process for it reminded me of when I did Waiting to Exhale and I’m excited for the world to hear.”

The acclaimed soundtrack to the 1995 film was his last album to feature solely female acts, but it’s unclear if each track will be a duet or stand as individual songs produced by the legendary singer-songwriter.

Michelle Jubelirer, chair & CEO of Capitol Music Group, added, “Babyface’s return to the studio is long overdue, and I couldn’t be happier that he’s chosen Capitol as the home for such a wonderful new album. To hear his one-of-a-kind voice paired with some of music’s most impressive female artists is a joy that we can’t wait to share.”

The LP’s lead single, “Keeps On Fallin’,” gained its first live performance at the 2022 BET Awards this past Sunday. Girls’ Night Out will be released on October 29.