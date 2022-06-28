ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘AZNBBGRL’: Cathy Bui, Lynn Kim Do & Jazelle Villanueva To Lead Freeform Pilot

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywJdX_0gOkQAfv00

Click here to read the full article.

Cathy Bui ( All I Ever Wanted ), Lynn Kim Do ( FBI: Most Wanted ), and Jazelle Villanueva are set to lead the Freeform and 20th Television pilot AZNBBGRL from Natalie Chaidez and Dinh Thai .

Deadline announced the project exclusively in February.

Bui will play Anh, a hard-working girl focused on getting into a top college. However, her dream is derailed when she and her best friend Jenny are forced into a scheme that leads them to a street gang.

Do stars as outspoken Jenny, born to a well-off family, but constricted by her parent’s expectations. When a traumatic event leaves her emotionally scarred, Jenny enlists her best friend Anh in a dangerous plan.

Villanueva portrays Dang-Dang, a ferocious young woman who can’t seem to escape her troubled past. Dang-Dang is initially at odds with Jenny but forms a surprising and deep friendship with Jenny and Ahn.

Set in the vibrant Vietnamese community of Little Saigon in Southern California’s Orange County, AZNBBGRL is a coming-of-age story about three Asian American teenagers driven by a desire to break free from generational expectations and carve out their own place in the world. Together, these three very different women find escape and form a bond deeper than family when they become entangled with a street gang that offers them a way out.

Rounding out the cast are Quentin Nguyen-Duy ( Law & Order: SVU ), Alejandro Akara ( Dark Harvest ), Audrey Huynh, and Cat Ly ( Owl and the Sparrow ).

Nguyen-Duy will star as Richie, a rising member of a local street gang with musical aspirations. Anh and Jenny are surprised to learn Richie is their former classmate, who has transformed from a nerdy kid to a charming young man.

Akara plays Gabriel, Anh’s ex-boyfriend who’s still in love with her, but his parents’ overly conservative views pose complications. Huynh will portray Bella, Jenny’s younger sister who presents a perfect front for her parents but relaxes into the snarky teen she really is away from their eyes. Ly portrays Ah-Yee (Anh’s aunt), a strong-willed Chinese Vietnamese American restaurant owner who’s blindsided by an extortionist.

AZNBBGRL is executive produced by Chaidez, Thai, Kai Yu Wu, and Melvin Mar, and Jake Kasdan for The Detective Agency. Wu will serve as showrunner. Thai will also direct. The studio is 20th Television.

Bui is repped by Stride Management. Do is repped by Malissa Young Mgmt and Skrzyniarz & Mallean. Villanueva is repped by Stewart Talent and Silver Lining Entertainment. Nguyen-Duy is represented by Entertainment Lab and Meyers & Downs LLP. Akara is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Jackson Entertainment Management. Huynh is represented by The Osbrink Agency and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Ly is represented by AFA Prime Talent Media and Jackoway Austen.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
Deadline

Another American Icon: ‘Selma’ Star David Oyelowo Plans To Bring Sugar Ray Robinson To Screen In ‘Sweet Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred as Martin Luther King in Selma, British actor David Oyelowo is planning to play another American icon, Sugar Ray Robinson. The star of The Midnight Sky is in the process of writing the film Sweet Thunder, which he will also produce and star in, and tells the Times newspaper that it has proved a tireless passion project: “Selma took seven years; I think we’re almost ten with Sweet Thunder.” During that time, Oyelowo has been inspired to maintain the required level of fitness to play Robinson, who he says “had unbelievable footwork and incredible hand...
NFL
Deadline

Mary Mara Dies In Apparent Drowning: ‘Nash Bridges’, ‘ER’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, a character actor known for her work on Nash Bridges, ER, Law & Order: SVU, Nip/Tuck\ and dozens of other TV shows and films, drowned Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, according to New York State Police. She was 61. A State Police press release says Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. A preliminary investigation indicates she drowned while swimming in the river. Police said there was no indication of foul play...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Littlefield
Person
Jake Kasdan
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
People

Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Files for Divorce from Wife Rainbow

Kenya Barris is ending his marriage to his estranged wife, Dr. Rania "Rainbow" Barris, after being together for more than 20 years, PEOPLE has confirmed. The black-ish creator filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 1, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Shoved To Pavement By LAPD During Pro-Choice Rally, Says She’s Seen Worse – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with Sweetin comment and video Jodie Sweetin said on E!’s Daily Pop today that while she understands “people are shocked” to see “Stephanie Tanner” — her character on Full House — subjected to she describes as “a very minor incident of police brutality,” she hopes the public focus will remain on the larger issues. “I think people are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happen to her, it makes it more real, and I hate that,” Sweetin said. “I hate that it takes people knowing someone or someone they recognize for people to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freeform#Television Pilot#Vietnamese#Asian
Deadline

Travis Barker Hospitalized For Pancreatitis, According To Multiple Reports – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Multiple reports now indicate that Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized yesterday for pancreatitis. Barker was accompanied to the hospital by wife Kourtney Kardashian. TMZ’s report says doctors believe it was triggered by a colonoscopy. Sources close to the family say the musician recently had the procedure. “Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. PREVIOUSLY on Tuesday: Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles today for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports. The 46-year-old Barker, accompanied by wife...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Charge Against Giuliani Backslapper Reduced To Misdemeanor; Rudy Calls Video “Deceptive”

Click here to read the full article. A hoarse and angry Rudy Giuliani decried the downgrading of charges to misdemeanors in the Staten Island slapping incident, saying he felt as if “a boulder hit me” at the supermarket. Video showing the suspect backslapping Giuliani is “a little deceptive,” the 78-year-old former Trump lawyer said. See the video below. Suspect Daniel Gill was arraigned today in Staten Island Criminal Court on misdemeanor charges of Assault in the Third Degree, Menacing in the Third Degree, and Harassment in the Second Degree, and released on his own recognizance by Judge Gerianne Abriano. The next court...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
extratv

‘ER’ Actress Mary Mara’s Cause of Death Revealed

“ER” actress Mary Mara died suddenly this week at 61. Now, more details of her death are providing a clearer picture of what happened. While it was reported that she drowned while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, it has been revealed that she died from asphyxiation.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Deadline

Andie MacDowell Joins Cast Of New Hallmark Series ‘The Way Home’

Click here to read the full article. Andie MacDowell (Maid) is returning to the Hallmark Channel to star in The Way Home, the network’s new, original primetime series that was greenlit last month and announced exclusively on Deadline. It was the first series to get a pickup at Hallmark since 2016. MacDowell will play Del, matriarch of the Landry family and a pillar of the close-knit community of her small, Canadian farm town. She and her daughter Kat have been estranged from each other following tragic events that left their family forever changed and prompted Kat to move away. When Kat...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
SFGate

‘Big Bang Theory’ Alum Simon Helberg Joins Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Series ‘Poker Face’ at Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

Simon Helberg is the latest addition to the cast of Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson’s Peacock series “Poker Face,” Variety has learned exclusively. Lyonne will star in the series, which sources say will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode. Further details around the plot and the characters are being kept under wraps. Helberg joins a cast that already includes people like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Bratt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda, Jameela Jamil, and Tim Meadows among many others.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Alice Eve, Shelley Hennig & Antonio Banderas To Star In Jon Keeyes’ Thriller ‘The Last Girl’ For Yale Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Belgravia), Shelley Hennig (Unfriended) and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory) have signed on to star in Jon Keeyes’ thriller The Last Girl for Yale Entertainment, which will head into production in Ireland this summer. In the film written by Charles Burnley, Eve plays a private investigator forced into a dangerous alliance with a killer (Hennig) in order to uncover a quiet town’s grisly criminal underbelly and clear the name of her mentor (Banderas), who is implicated in the crimes. Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Michael J. Rothstein are producing for Yale...
NFL
Deadline

‘Only Murders In The Building’: Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez On Exploring Familial Connections In Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Only Murders In The Building celebrated its Season 2 premiere with a Los Angeles celebration hosted by stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. The trio spoke to Deadline on the red carpet about how the series dives into their respective characters’ family life all while trying to solve the mystery of who killed Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell)? “Certainly, I have a lot of unresolved issues with my son that is explored this year,” Short said of his character Oliver Putnam and son Will (Ryan Broussard). Broussard added, “This season, we dive deeper into the background...
TV SERIES
Deadline

John Hinckley Jr. Tells ‘CBS Mornings’ No Concerts Planned; Apologizes To Jodie Foster, Shooting Victims’ Families

Click here to read the full article. No upcoming concerts for John Hinckley Jr., it seems. In his first television interview since his unconditional release this month, the man who shot President Ronald Reagan in an attempted assassination attempt told CBS Mornings today that his three recently canceled singer-songwriter performances at venues in Brooklyn, Chicago and Connecticut won’t be rescheduled in what correspondent Major Garrett said was the “foreseeable future.” Watch the interview above. Also during the interview, Hinckley publicly apologized to the families of his shooting victims –  Ronald Regan, press secretary James Brady, Secret Service Agent Tim McCarthy and police officer...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Hugh Grant To Play Zeus In Netflix’s Greek Mythology Reimagining ‘Kaos’ From Creator Charlie Covell; Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis & David Thewlis Among Additional Series Regulars

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Grant (The Undoing), Janet McTeer (Ozark), Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), David Thewlis (Fargo), Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil), Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven), Rakie Ayola (The Pact) and Stanley Townsend (The Current War) have signed on for series regular roles alongside Aurora Perrineau in Charlie Covell’s mythological epic Kaos for Netflix, which will go into production later this summer. The series is billed as a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power and life...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jennifer Connelly & Ben Whishaw To Star In Alice Englert’s ‘Bad Behaviour’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Connelly and Ben Whishaw are set to star in Bad Behaviour, which marks the directorial debut for Alice Englert. Ana Scotney and Dasha Nekrasova Karan Gill and Marlon Williams round out the cast. The film is a dark comedy about Lucy (Connelly), a former child actress who seeks enlightenment at a retreat led by spiritual leader Elon (Whishaw) while she also navigates the close yet turbulent relationship with her stunt performer daughter, Dylan (Englert). Bad Behaviour is produced by Desray Armstrong and Molly Hallam, and executive produced by Stephen Braun of Bee-Hive Productions. The...
NFL
UPI News

Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies

June 28 (UPI) -- Mary Mara, who starred in Nash Bridges, and had a recurring role in ER, has died. The 61-year-old Syracuse native drowned in New York on Sunday morning while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in the town of Cape Vincent, on the border of Canada and the United States, according to a preliminary investigation, state police said in a statement to NBC News and Deadline.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Catapults Past $1B At Worldwide Box Office – Update

Click here to read the full article. MONDAY UPDATE: With the actuals now counted, Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick has soared to $1.007B global through Sunday. That includes $520.8M domestically and $486.1M from 65 international markets for the Tom Cruise-starrer. The international box office weekend came in higher than estimated on Sunday (see below) with $45.7M; and newcomer Korea is showing staying power with $14.2M through Monday — today’s addition in that market is not included in the offshore total above. Commenting today, Paramount Pictures President and CEO, Brian Robbins, said, “It’s rare to get the special kind of alchemy that creates...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy