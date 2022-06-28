ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Carrollton’s Averie Bishop has become 1st Asian American woman to win Miss Texas

By Tyler Manning
 1 day ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Averie Bishop, representing the city of Carrollton, has become the first Asian American to be crowned Miss Texas.

Bishop earned this honor this past weekend, Saturday, June 25, at Eisemann Center in Richardson.

Her alma mater Southern Methodist University, congratulated her on Twitter , saying, “Big congratulations to SMU Alum Averie Bishop ’19, ’22 for becoming the first Asian American woman to be crowned as Miss Texas!”

Averie is a first-generation law student who graduated from the SMU Dedman School of Law. She also is on Mayor Eric Johnson’s 16-person Anti-Hate Advisory Council, where she helps advise the city and Dallas Police department on how they can respond to and prevent hate crimes in Dallas.

To read more about her long list of accolades and accomplishments, click here .

