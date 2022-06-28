ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Omicron Subvariants Are Now Officially Dominant Covid Strains In U.S.

By Tom Tapp
 4 days ago
A little over a month after the more transmissible BA.2.12.1 Omicron subvariant became officially dominant in the U.S. on May 24, two sister subvariants of Omicron have quickly eclipsed BA.2.12.1 across the country.

BA.5 and BA.4 are, like BA.2.12.1, more transmissible, but have the added advantage of reportedly being more able to reinfect those who’ve already had Covid .

“We now report findings from a systematic antigenic analysis of these surging Omicron subvariants,” says a paper published last month to the BioRxiv preprint server. “BA.2.12.1 is only modestly (1.8-fold) more resistant to sera from vaccinated and boosted individuals than BA.2. On the other hand, BA.4/5 is substantially (4.2-fold) more resistant and thus more likely to lead to vaccine breakthrough infections.”

While BA.2.12.1 accounts for 42% of new cases this week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that’s down from about 53% the week before. BA.5 and BA.4 by contrast have grown their shares from 25% and 12%, respectively, last week to about 37% and 16% this week. That means together the two variants which first emerged in South Africa earlier this year have jumped to a 55% share of all new cases in the last week.

Comments / 26

Mike Schweinsberg
4d ago

"Omnicron" is rapidly being used to create a false situation to justify prolonged tyranny. There is no diagnostic test to verify SARS COV-2, or any supposed variants. All PCR tests are FRAUDULENT. Case numbers are fictitious, and the rates at which they are increasing are scientifically impossible. You are being set up for repeated , FORCED, mRNA modification, INJECTIONS.

EvilDead
3d ago

Amazing how the Dems quit caring so much about Covid once they realized mid terms weren’t looking good.

Democrats = pedophiles
4d ago

Give it up! Liberals are the only ones that still, or ever believed in this scamdemic!

Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
