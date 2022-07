“America the Beautiful” has grown to be one of our nation’s most-loved songs and is incorporated into patriotic events and gatherings every year. The song honors the sacrifice of the men and women who have built this country, as well as those who have given their lives for it. It is a wonderful reminder to cherish the freedoms and liberties that make the United States one of a kind.

