Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin signs massive $71 million contract extension

The Washington Commanders and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin have been engaged in oftentimes contentious contract extension talks throughout the summer.

It led the the former Ohio State star holding out of offseason activities leading up to the start of training camp next month . Apparently, things took a turn for the better recently.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , the Commanders are signing McLaurin to a massive three-year, $71 million contract extension. It makes him a top-seven highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

A third-round pick of Washington back in 2019, the 26-year-old McLaurin has morphed into one of the better wide receivers in the NFL. Last season alone, he caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns while hauling in 59% of his targets.

Terry McLaurin stats (2019-21): 222 receptions, 3,090 yards, 16 TD, 62% catch rate

Terry McLaurin contract and comparison to other wide receivers

Tyreek Hill technically set the mark with a four-year, $120 million contract with the Miami Dolphins after a blockbuster trade from the Kansas City Chiefs .

His $30 million salary stands above the rest with new Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams second at $28 million per. Here’s a look at NFL wid receiver contracts and where McLaurin fits in.

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins: 4 years, $120 million; $30 million annually

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders: 5 years, $140 million; $28 million annually

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: 2 years, $54.5 million; $27.25 million annually

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: 3 years, $80.1 million; $26.7 million annually

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: 4 years, $100 million; $25 million annually

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: 4 years, $96 million; $24 million annually

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders: 3 years, $71 million; $23.67 million annually

