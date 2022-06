Weeks before she was shot dead in a downtown New Orleans parking lot, Cassandra Jones filed for a restraining order against BJ Brown, who is now wanted on a charge of killing her but who fled to Tennessee and allegedly shot a small-town police officer during a traffic stop. Brown escaped with his gun into woods near Erin, 65 miles west of Nashville, and remained at large Tuesday night with multiple law enforcement agencies hunting for him.

1 DAY AGO