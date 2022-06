Click here to read the full article. AMC’s “Alan Wake” TV adaptation has brought on two new producers following the exit of its previously announced showrunner, Variety has learned exclusively. Based on the best-selling video game of the same name, the potential series, which is in the very early stages of development at the cable channel, was originally set to have Peter Calloway (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Legion”) serve as its showrunner when it was first set up at producer Contradiction Films in 2018. He has now stepped away from “Alan Wake,” which recently landed at AMC, due to conflicting project timelines. Meanwhile,...

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO