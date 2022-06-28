ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Elsinore, CA

9-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore identified

By City News Service
 1 day ago

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) - A child who drowned while swimming with family members in Lake Elsinore was publicly identified today as a 9-year-old Palmdale boy.

Dante Clark died after disappearing near Launch Pointe at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The youngster was in the water near the docks for an unspecified period when he and another child, whose identity was not disclosed, experienced trouble swimming. He was unable to stay afloat, while the other boy was pulled out of the water by a bystander, according to sheriff’s officials.

Dante became submerged and couldn’t be located along the shoreline, prompting witnesses to call 911.

County fire crews and sheriff’s deputies were sent to the location, initiating a search after identifying the area where the boy went under. The sheriff’s dive team was summoned and found the child’s body in the lake at about 2:40 p.m.

It was unclear whether the children were swimming without immediate adult supervision.

It’s the first reported drowning at Lake Elsinore this summer.

