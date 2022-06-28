NJ man tosses iPad, iPhone in bay in attempt to discard child porn; cops dive & recover it

TRENTON, N.J. (1010 WINS)-- A New Jersey man who confessed to throwing his iPad and iPhone into the bay in an attempt to get rid of evidence was convicted on several counts of child pornography charges, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Charles F. Browne, 52, a Middlesex County man, was found guilty of receiving child pornography, soliciting child pornography, possessing prepubescent child pornography, and concealing objects to impede the FBI’s investigation, according to the DOJ.

In September 2017, a cloud-based file noticed that child sex abuse material had been uploaded to, and maintained in, an account with the screen name “Charles Browne” and an email address containing the term “cbrowne.”

After going through the files that were uploaded to the online account, the FBI found prepubescent child pornography and copies of Browne’s resume.

In April 2019, officers pulled Browne’s car over and gave him a Miranda warning. Browne was interviewed by officers about the FBI’s ongoing investigation.

Browne was questioned about the whereabouts of his iPad and iPhone which he initially denied having. He later responded that it was at home, which was approximately one mile away.

Officers told Browne about an online file account containing two images of the child sexual abuse created by an Apple iPhone Model 5C camera.

Browne denied having any knowledge of it. Brown was later dropped off at this car, which was locked.

Browne later confessed that he broke into his car after the FBI interview, took his iPad and iPhone, and walked over to a local beach club. He walked to the end of the docks and threw his iPad and iPhone into the by, a passing neighbor informed officials.

Browne later returned home without his devices, the FBI located the neighbor who had observed Browne throwing his iPad into the bay and sent in a dive team to retrieve it.

The iPad and iPhone, an Apple Model 5C, were both repaired and reviewed revealing the videos and images of child sexual abuse. The web history also reflected that Browne was sorting out images of child sexual abuse on the iPad the day before law enforcement officers interviewed Browne.

Browne may face up to 20 years in prison.

The sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2022.