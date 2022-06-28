ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Boil water advisory after water main break in Battle Creek

By Rachel Van Gilder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory one Battle Creek neighborhood.

The advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon for homes on Sigel Street between Taylor and Morgan avenues and on Taylor between Sigel and Geneva Avenue.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Water main breaks cause a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. Boiling water will kill harmful bacteria. The boil water advisory is precautionary.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety will take at least 24 hours. Once the water is confirmed to be safe, the advisory will be lifted. The city will make an announcement when that happens.

Water was expected to be shut off for homes along Sigel between Taylor and Morgan until about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and the street was closed while crews worked to fix the break.

