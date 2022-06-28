ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, MN

Watercade Queen Candidate Kaylee Sundve

Cover picture for the articleFour candidates are vying for the title of Miss Litchfield this year. A queen and a princess will be crowned at the conclusion of the 66th annual Watercade celebration on July 10th. Candidate #1...

Watercade Queen Candidate Claire Loch

Four young ladies are competing for the title of Miss Litchfield, and a queen and a princess will be crowned at the conclusion of the 66th annual Litchfield Watercade celebration on July 10th. Candidate #4 is Claire Loch – daughter of Chad & Natalie Loch, and Chad Loch Realty is...
Watercade Queen Candidate Raina Kaping

A new Miss Litchfield will be crowned at the conclusion of the 66th annual Watercade celebration on July 10th. The coronation is at 3 p.m. in the Bernie Aaker Auditorium and 4 young ladies are competing for the crown. Candidate #2 is Raina Kaping, daughter of Glenn & Alisha Kaping,...
Watercade Queen Candidate Britney Prahl

The 66th annual Litchfield Watercade celebration is just one week away. The big event will conclude on July 10th with the crowning of a new Miss Litchfield. Four young ladies are competing for the title. Candidate #3 is Britney Prahl – daughter of Donovan & Brenda Prahl. Her sponsor is Chad Loch of Remax Realty. Britney recently graduated from Litchfield High School where she was involved in tennis, softball, student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society. She says she’s running for Miss Litchfield to get involved in the community, to meet people and to improve her speaking skills.
Watercade Junior Ambassador Candidates

The Litchfield Watercade Board has a new Junior Ambassador contest underway for the 66th annual Watercade celebration. There are four junior candidates and they are all going into the 4th grade. The candidates include: Brinley Miller – daughter of Craig & Jessica Miller and her sponsor is Ramsey Printing &...
4th of July Area Celebrations

A couple of area communities have their annual summer celebrations this weekend – Spicer and Annandale. Both communities have parades on Monday at 10 a.m. and fireworks at dusk on Monday night. Spicer also has the Briggs Motley Treasureland Market Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 9-to-5 each day, a...
Litchfield Rescue Squad Calendar Winners

The Litchfield Rescue Squad calendar sweepstakes winners this week include:. Carl Minton, Lyle Hicks, Stephen Peters and Colleen Lehrer – all of Litchfield. Each of them will receive $20 from the Litchfield Rescue Squad. There’s also a $100 winner this week – Roxanne Godejohn of Litchfield.
Minnesota radio legend Tom Barnard set to leave KQRS

After 36 years on the 92.5 KQRS morning show, Tom Barnard is set to turn off the microphone at the Golden Valley-based radio station one last time later this year. Barnard, 71, hinted Wednesday that a big station announcement was coming, and on Thursday he broke the news that his final show at the Cumulus Media-owned radio station will be Friday, Dec. 23.
An Award Winning Buffet Just About an Hour from St. Cloud

Variety is the name of the game if you have a large family, like a lot of people do from the Midwest. It can be so difficult to find something for everyone if you are trying to rally people together for a place to eat, and everyone can agree. You usually will have some people wanting one thing, others wanting another, people can't agree, it's like herding cats.
Pacific Wok in Sartell Closing Temporarily

SARTELL -- A popular Sartell restaurant has announced it is closing temporarily due to staffing issues. The owners of Pacific Wok say they are confident this pause will allow them to find the correct staff resources to come back better than ever in the future. In the meantime, Pacific Wok...
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has died of an apparent drowning on Lake Washington. The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says they were called just after 6:30 AM July 1 by family members concerned that 45 year old Alan Jonathan Noy had not returned after leaving at 6 pm the night before on a pontoon.
Wright County Residents Named Minnesota Farm Family of the Year

(KNSI) – A Wright County grower has been named Minnesota’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The University of Minnesota Extension has recognized Gene and Mary Jo Lambert of Lambert Farms in Chatham Township, west of Buffalo. The family has been farming for 33 years. They raise 200 dairy cows and grow a 1,000-acre corn and soybean rotation along with three of their four children.
Miss Minnesota 2022 crowned in Eden Prairie

Miss Minnesota 2022 received her crown on June 17 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Rachel Evangelisto, formerly Miss Winona, is the first Indigenous woman to receive the state title. She will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. The statewide pageant took place at its Eden Prairie location for the [...]
11-year-old girl catches huge carp with her bare hands in Lake Minnetonka

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Freese family from St. Michael are avid fishers who often go out on a lake twice a week during the summer. Mike Freese has taught his 11-year-old daughter Maddie Freese what he knows about the craft, and she catches more than her fair share, but on Tuesday, she snagged a big carp in a way that neither she nor her family had ever seen before.
Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
Three-vehicle Crash East of Silver Lake

A three vehicle crash east of Silver Lake shut down highway 7 for a time Thursday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash involved a 44-year-old woman from Excelsior, a 27-year-old man from Eagan, and an 18-year-old man from Corona, South Dakota, however, the Patrol has not released names or details on any injuries.
