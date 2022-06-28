Watercade Queen Candidate Kaylee Sundve

The 66th annual Litchfield Watercade celebration is just one week away. The big event will conclude on July 10th with the crowning of a new Miss Litchfield. Four young ladies are competing for the title. Candidate #3 is Britney Prahl – daughter of Donovan & Brenda Prahl. Her sponsor is Chad Loch of Remax Realty. Britney recently graduated from Litchfield High School where she was involved in tennis, softball, student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society. She says she’s running for Miss Litchfield to get involved in the community, to meet people and to improve her speaking skills.
