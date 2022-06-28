ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

What we know about the alleged hit-and-run that killed a Maine woman at a retreat in Acadia

By Christopher Gavin
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

Authorities are searching for the woman's boyfriend, who is now charged with murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02d7xy_0gOkJlon00
A portrait of Nicole A. Mokeme. Maine authorities are investigating the hit-and-run death of Mokeme, who was killed last weekend in the parking lot of the Schoodic Institute in Acadia National Park where she was holding a Black Excellence retreat. Gregory Rec/The Portland Press Herald

As Americans around the country celebrated Juneteenth earlier this month, a woman who helped organize a retreat for Black Mainers that weekend was murdered in an apparent hit-and-run crash in Acadia National Park.

Nicole Mokeme, 35, of South Portland, was killed in the crash on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center in Winter Harbor sometime between late at night on June 18 and the early hours of June 19, Maine State Police said.

Authorities are now searching nationwide for 35-year-old Raymond Lester, of Portland, who was reportedly Mokeme’s boyfriend, according to The Boston Globe.

Lester was charged with murder on Monday.

Mokeme, the mother of an 11-year-old daughter, was the founder of Rise and Shine Youth Retreat, which provides self-development programing to children of color, and opened a wellness retreat center and cooperative living-space four years ago on a Bowdoin farm, the Globe reports.

Mokeme was also an organizer of the Black Excellence Retreat that was being held the weekend she was killed.

“I can’t believe that it was Juneteenth, that it was her event,” her friend, Samara Cole Doyon, a children’s book author, told the newspaper. “Everything she did was just to create more freedom for the community, for Black and Indigenous folks, and especially for Black folks on Juneteenth…. ‘Freedom’ was the word that encompasses who she was.”

“I just don’t understand,” she added. “I just don’t understand how this could happen.”

Here’s what we know about the case so far:

Police are searching for Lester, now charged with murder, and his 2016 black BMW SUV.

Police have not released details of the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

In a statement released on June 21, state police announced an investigation into Mokeme’s death, which they said occurred overnight as the result of a hit-and-run crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1ebc_0gOkJlon00
Raymond Lester – Maine State Police

“The State Police do not believe there is an ongoing public risk and believe this to be an isolated incident,” officials said.

Police asked for the public’s help in “locating a vehicle that may have been involved”: a 2016 black BMW X3 SUV with Maine registration 5614WM registered to Lester.

“The vehicle may have front-end or undercarriage damage,” authorities said. “If you see or locate this vehicle, do not approach but immediately call the State Police.”

Those with relevant information were asked to call state police at 207 973-3700 ext. 9.

On Monday, police said Mokeme’s death was ruled a homicide, with Lester charged with murder. Authorities are continuing in a nationwide search for Lester and his vehicle.

Mokeme’s goal was ‘to lift and empower all,’ her obituary says.

Mokeme, who was initially from the Philadelphia area, was the founder and executive creative director at Rise and Shine Youth Retreat, according to her obituary.

The retreat is “a rejuvenation center for the enrichment and liberation of Black people in Wabanaki Territory (also known as Maine) and beyond,” the obituary says.

“Nicole believed in unity and community,” the memorial states. “Her goal was to lift and empower all.”

Friends and acquaintances told the Globe that Mokeme was known for her smile and commitment to her work.

“She was just a really, really great person, a very driven person,” her friend, Marion F. Sloan, told the newspaper. “I don’t know anybody else like her. She was very caring, a lovable, lovable person. It’s really, really hard to describe a person that’s like a light in the world, really.”

Rev. Kenneth I. Lewis Jr., pastor of the Green Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Portland where Mokeme was a parishioner, told the news outlet the loss has left Mokeme’s fellow parishioners heartbroken.

“She was a bright, lively, passionate, and caring young lady who brightened the room,” Lewis said. “She cared deeply about people and very much wanted the Black and Indigenous community to be strengthened.”

In addition to her work with the retreat center, Mokeme was a talented singer who sang in the church choir and worked with the congregation’s youth advocacy program, and also occasionally worked as a model, according to the Globe.

The Portland Press Herald reports Mokeme was a performer and co-creator with the Theater Ensemble of Color as well.

Emeka Mokeme, Mokeme’s uncle, told the Globe their family belongs to the Igbo tribe, and Mokeme was planning on visiting him and his family in Lagos, Nigeria, in December.

“It’s like a dream. I’m dreaming,” he said. “I want to wake up from this bad dream.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Maine Man Charged With Murder For Hit-And-Run Killing Of Longtime Activist Girlfriend

Maine State Police have charged a Portland man with murder after the alleged hit-and-run killing of his girlfiend at Acadia National Park more than a week ago. According to the Press Herald, investigators are attempting to locate 35-year-old Raymond Lester, who they say was behind the wheel of his 2016 BMW X3 when it struck and killed Nicole Mokeme at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
Bowdoin, ME
Portland, ME
Obituaries
City
South Portland, ME
Maine State
Maine Obituaries
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

'I did, in fact, lie': Toms shoes founder's ex-wife, 40, ADMITS giving false information to police about seeing missing Irish hiker, 27 - but says she did it to 'keep search going'

The ex-wife of the founder of Toms shoes has admitted intentionally providing wrong information in the search for a missing Irish hiker - but she claimed she did so to reinvigorate the rescue effort - not hinder it. Heather Mycoskie, 40, reported last June that she had seen Cian McLaughlin,...
JACKSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Black People#Murder#Violent Crime#Acadia#Americans#Black Mainers#Maine State Police#The Boston Globe#Rise
Seacoast Current

Video: Massachusetts State Police Shut Down I-495 to Rescue a Frightened, Injured Bear

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This video below will likely tug at your heartstrings and even bring tears, but please know that the bear, who was clearly suffering from major injuries, was rescued by the Massachusetts State Police along with the Massachusetts Environmental Police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

A man was told he needed a sticker to park at a Cape Cod beach. He reportedly left ‘very agitated,’ returned, and is now facing a slew of charges.

Following a lengthy search, a state police helicopter crew used infrared imaging to find the suspect hiding on a boat in West Falmouth Harbor. An Attleboro man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly slashed tires and assaulted several people in an angry rampage Sunday after being told that he needed a sticker to park at a Cape Cod beach, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
CBS Boston

Father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery indicted on gun charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been indicted on several gun charges that are not directly related to her disappearance.  Adam Montgomery faces charges including counts of armed career criminal, felon in possession of a firearm, theft by unauthorized taking, and receiving stolen property. The indictments relate to Montgomery allegedly stealing a rifle and shotgun in 2019. The charges were first revealed in April.In January, Montgomery was previously charged with second-degree assault, accused of giving his daughter Harmony a black eye.Eight-year-old Harmony was last seen in 2019, but her disappearance was not reported for more than two years. Investigators have been searching for her ever since.Investigators recently were at a Manchester, N.H. home where Harmony's father and his estranged wife previously lived. Police were seen removing a variety of evidence, including a refrigerator, but they have not yet said what, if anything, was found.A $150,000 reward is now being offered in the case.
MANCHESTER, NH
Lori Lamothe

Molly Bish: Have Police Been Searching for the Wrong Man for 20 Years? How a Visit to the Crime Scene Changed My Mind

Sketch of the man in the white car many believe may have murdered Molly Bish. The man has been the focus of the investigation for 2 decades.(The Republican) Note: I published this story last February 23 and received dozens of emails in response to my theory. I continue to believe the man in the police sketch above did not murder Molly Bish. I apologize in advance for my lack of photography skills.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Thrillist

Meet the Queen Bringing Epic Drag Shows to a Small Town in Maine

Loud, proud, and unabashed in boundary-pushing pageantry, drag has long been at the forefront of social progress. Even in 2022, with homophobia and transphobia still running rampant across the US, safe spaces for the LGBTQIA+ community are more important than ever—havens that drag shows, and pioneering drag performers, provide. This is particularly true since drag is still largely regarded as a big-city pastime, confined to the blue-bubble comforts of famously queer-friendly metropolises, like San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago, leaving small towns overlooked and in need of a gender-bending sanctuary that allows guests and performers alike to proudly be themselves.
CBS Boston

3 teenagers killed, 1 injured in early morning Brimfield rollover crash

BRIMFIELD – Three teenagers were killed early Sunday morning during a crash in Brimfield.It happened around 1 a.m. in the area of East Brimfield and Holland Roads.A 2006 Nissan Sentra rolled over and crashed about 40 feet into the tree line.Massachusetts State Police said a 19-year-old from Holland man who was believed to be the driver was pronounced dead at the scene along with an 18-year West Brookfield man and a 17-year-old boy from Oxford.A 17-year-old Brookfield boy left the scene of crash before troopers arrived. Police later learned he went to Harrington Hospital on his own with serious injuries.State Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BRIMFIELD, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy